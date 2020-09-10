Yankees End Five-Game Skid With Win Over Jays Behind Strong Performances From Deivi Garcia, Gleyber Torres

Kicking off his pregame managerial press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Aaron Boone was in good spirits.

Even as the Yankees rode a five-game losing streak into their series finale against the Blue Jays—losers in 15 of the last 20 games—Boone slid into frame on the Zoom call with a smile on his face.

"I feel great walking in here today," he said. "I absolutely believe that a big win here can go a long way in getting us rolling."

When Boone returned to the Zoom room several hours later for his postgame presser, that smile was even bigger. Not to mention the fact that it was hard to hear his voice with music blaring in the background from inside the Bombers' clubhouse.

"It's like a discotheque in there right now," the skipper said, beaming.

The music signified New York had put an end to their recent skid. Behind seven sparkling innings from rookie right-hander Deivi Garcia, and four runs batted in from shortstop Gleyber Torres, the Yankees came out on top over their division rivals, 7-2.

Garcia, who allowed just five hits, struck out six and didn't walk a batter. He become the first Yankees hurler in franchise history to have six-plus strikeouts and zero walks in two of his first three big-league starts.

"He's just got such good feel out there and mound presence and Moxie," Boone said. "He just demonstrated a really good feel for pitching and continued to throw strikes."

Torres powered the Yankees in front early on with a booming solo home run in the top of the second frame off Blue Jays' right-hander Tanner Roark. It was just his second home run of the season, soaring 438 feet while sizzling off his bat at 107.4 mph.

In the bottom of the inning, Garcia made his biggest mistake of the night, surrendering a two-run homer to outfielder Derek Fisher. Toronto took a 2-1 lead and for an instant, it seemed like the Yankees were bound to fall once again.

Not this time. The Yankees proceeded to score six unanswered runs, three off the bat of Torres via an RBI double in the fifth and run-scoring ground out in the final frame.

"I mean that ball was hit about as flush as you could to center field and then smokes two other balls for big hits for us," Boone said. "His at-bats have been really good since coming back [from injury] and tonight he got some results."

As Boone alluded to, Torres had been scuffling statistically since his return from the injured list. In his first 11 at-bats off the IL, after missing two weeks with a Grade 1 strain in both his left hamstring and quad, the 23-year-old had just two base hits.

Wednesday's big night for Torres wasn't a result of attempting to hit the ball out of the park, he said. Torres tried to stay within himself and his approach that he's lived by all season long.

"Just try to take really good at-bats," Torres said. "I don't focus right now on getting a hit or home run, I just try to get really good at bats, try to get really good contact and help my team in every opportunity I've got."

Garcia wound up throwing 95 pitches, tying the most he's thrown in a Yankees uniform so far, and pitched through the seventh inning for the first time of his big-league career. He would hand the ball off to relievers Zack Britton and Aroldis Chapman for the eighth and ninth innings respectively, doing everything the Yankees needed and more to keep them in the game while their offense slowly pulled away.

"From the moment I got here, I believed that we were going to win," Garcia said through the Yankees' interpreter, pointing out that he felt no nerves whatsoever and relished in the competition. "I just wanted to do my job, I wanted to go as deep as I could in the game and allow the bullpen to rest and help out. Do my job as long as I could out there."

As the music overheard from the clubhouse slowly got softer, the energy from those who addressed the media remained consistent. It wasn't hard to tell how badly this group needed a win to get back on track.

"Everyone's excited," outfielder Clint Frazier said, who had two hits and an RBI single in the win. "We've wanted this moment the last couple days and to get it tonight we're definitely celebrating it and we're going to try to carry it over tomorrow."

New York had falled to a .500 record on the season on Tuesday night, drawing frustrating comments from a talented group simply unable to play a complete game and earn a victory.

Now, heading back to the Bronx for a four-game weekend series against the Baltimore Orioles, the Yankees have a chance to start climbing back up north in the postseason standings. Boone called the win an opportunity to "exhale" before getting back to work.

"The best thing about playing is shaking hands at the end of the day when you accomplish something," Boone explained. "Hopefully this is something that can start to catapult us as we go home and I'm confident it will."

