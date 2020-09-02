What Led Benches to Clear as Bad Blood Boils Between Yankees and Rays

NEW YORK — As Frank Sinatra's smooth and soothing voice serenaded an empty Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night, benches cleared and tempers flared between two of the best teams in baseball.

Moments after Yankees' closer Aroldis Chapman struck out Rays' pinch-hitter Mike Brosseau, the final out in a 5-3 win for New York, yelling came from both dugouts. Before long, all players and personnel had emptied out onto the field, running toward each other near home plate.

The benches clearing altercation was an immediate response to what happened earlier in Brosseau's at-bat. Chapman fired a first-pitch 100.5-mph fastball that came just inches away from hitting the utilityman in the back of the head as the right-handed hitter ducked out of the way.

Umpires proceeded to convene behind the mound after the flamethrower's pitch sizzled high and tight. Warnings were issued to both teams, after bad blood between the two division rivals had been boiling over their previous eight matchups this summer, a season series the Rays had led 7-1 entering play on Tuesday.

While no punches were thrown, and players never physically confronted one another before retreating to their respective clubhouses, both sides had quite a bit to say about what had transpired in postgame interviews.

"I think it was just some back and forth with obviously the ball coming close to Brosseau there," Yankees' manager Aaron Boone said. "They were upset with it. I understand that can be scary when you get it near your guy."

Tampa Bay's manager Kevin Cash wasn't as calm as Boone when he entered the Zoom room on the visitor's side.

"It’s absolutely ridiculous. It was mishandled by the Yankees, certainly the pitcher on the mound, it was mishandled by the umpires," Cash exclaimed. "Chapman comes in, he throws three different balls up and in. I get it, they don’t like being thrown up and in but enough is enough. We’re talking about a 100-mph fastball over a young man’s head. It makes no sense. It’s poor judgement, poor coaching, it’s poor teaching."

As Cash explained his side of the story, he referenced third baseman Joey Wendle getting plunked by Yankees' right-hander Masahiro Tanaka back in the first inning. After starting the game with back-to-back strikeouts, Tanaka's first pitch to Wendle was at his ankles. He jumped out of the way, but the following delivery was a heater destined for his elbow (the pitch was clocked at 95.1 mph, the hardest pitch Tanaka threw all night).

"I don’t think there’s any question that the pitch at me was intentional to be honest with you. Two pitches like that in a row," Wendle explained. "I prefer baseball where you could throw at a guy and move on. I was willing to do that, that’s the kind of baseball I like."

So, whether it was intentional or not, why would Tanaka (or Chapman for that matter) feel the need to throw at someone on the Rays?

In order to answer that question, you have to travel back to 2018 when tensions reached a boiling point at Tropicana Field after right-hander Andrew Kittredge threw behind ex-Yankees catcher Austin Romine. That led to Yankees' legend CC Sabathia intentionally throwing at Rays' backstop Jesus Sucre later in the game, resulting in his immediate ejection.

"Anytime somebody throws at somebody's head, you don't forget that," Aaron Judge said back on Aug. 8 after Kittredge threw a handful of up-and-in pitches to infielders DJ LeMahieu and Gio Urshela.

Benches appeared to be on the brink of emptying back in early August when these two clubs first played against each other. In fact, it's been that way on several occasions since Kittredge nearly hit Romine's head in St. Petersburg two years ago.

"They don’t like us, we don’t like them," Tampa Bay's outfielder Kevin Kiermaier said on Tuesday. "It’s going to be easy for emotions to get high, it’s part of the game. Always has been, always will."

Attempting to diagnose the source of Tuesday night's scuffle, Brosseau pointed out that the Rays' game plan to pitch to a talented hitter like LeMahieu—who hit two home runs in Yankees' victory—is to pound the inside corner.

"If I were to put something on one spot of why all of this is happening, it’s probably because they don’t like how we’re pitching to DJ. There’s been a couple of inside fastballs thrown against him," Brosseau explained. "Some of them may be a little bit more in than they’re trying to go, but I believe that’s the root of all of this I would say. They’ve made their point that they don’t like how we’re pitching."

The Yankees have articulated in the past that they take exception to pitches thrown up and in. Meanwhile, the Rays clearly felt on Tuesday that Chapman's fastball in the ninth inning wasn't an errant pitch, but rather right on target.

The closer's teammates in pinstripes, however, disagreed.

"What was this, Chappy’s third inning? He’s working through some rust," fellow reliever Zack Britton pointed out. "He doesn’t have much of a buildup at all, he’s still not as sharp as he’s going to be."

Britton brings up a good point. Chapman has spent much of the season thus far on the injured list as he recuperated from testing positive for COVID-19 during Summer Camp. His outing on Tuesday night was just his third of the season. Nonetheless, he did throw a trio of high-and-tight fastballs in the inning.

"That ball is up and in that Chappy threw. Obviously a scary thing," LeMahieu said. "They took exception to it. I think it’s just Chappy trying to settle in."

Brosseau commented on the pitch as well after the game, referencing consistent chirping back and forth between both dugouts all season long.

"It’s definitely scary," Brosseau said. "You never step into the box with a scared mentality but yeah, 101 at your head is something that’ll wake you up for sure especially coming off the bench."

New York and Tampa Bay are scheduled to play the final game of their ten-game season series on Wednesday night. At the very end of Cash's Zoom session with reporters, the skipper appeared to threaten New York with some sort of possible retaliation.

"Somebody has got to be accountable," he said. "I got a whole damn stable of guys who throw 98 mph. Period."

Boone was taken aback when he was alerted of Cash's comments in real time in the Yankees' postgame Zoom presser.

"That’s pretty scary comments. I don’t think that’s right at all. But I’m not going to get into it right now."

While members of the Rays said they expect their team to focus on winning Wednesday night, and extending their lead in the American League East in a shortened season where every victory matters, LeMahieu wasn't so sure.

"The comments from their manager made the round pretty quick in our clubhouse. That’s a pretty serious threat," he said. ". Sounds like they’re going to try to throw at us tomorrow. We’ll be ready."

