Best and Worst-Case Scenarios for the Yankees During the 2025 MLB Season
The New York Yankees are probably happy to put their nightmare spring behind them.
After entering camp with major optimism following a winter that revamped their roster coming off their World Series appearance, they were dealt bad news after bad news when it came to the health of multiple star players.
It's well documented they'll be without Gerrit Cole for the entire year. Luis Gil will also be on the shelf until the summer. Giancarlo Stanton is looking at a long-term absence. Clarke Schmidt will start on the injured list. DJ LaMahieu picked up a calf injury that is worrisome. And other bullpen arms are missing from the equation, too.
Not how the Yankees wanted to get things started.
Because of that, the ceiling for this team has lowered substantially, and with Opening Day now here, it's time to take a look at what the best and worst-case scenarios could be for New York in 2025.
Best Case
Winning the AL East
Maybe that's too low of a bar for the Yankees, but the reality suggests otherwise.
They just don't have the rotation that can compete for a World Series or AL pennant when they get into October with Will Warren, Marcus Stroman and Carlos Carrasco slotted in behind Max Fried and Carlos Rodon.
Sure, New York could pull off a blockbuster trade before the deadline, but general manager Brian Cashman has been hesitant to consider that option despite the injuries that have already taken place, so giving up more assets might not be something the front office does.
It should be noted that winning the AL East would be an accomplishment this year.
The Baltimore Orioles are expected to be good again, with the potential they World Series contenders if everything goes right. The Boston Red Sox bolstered their entire roster and should be much improved. And the Tampa Bay Rays are always sneaky, even when it looks like they are going to be a bad team.
As currently constructed, the Yankees can still win the division, but reaching the World Series and winning it is a long shot.
Worst Case
Missing the Playoffs
This would be a nightmare for New York, but it's a real possibility.
There is no telling what other injuries this team could sustain, with Aaron Judge's toe issue he said he'll have to manage for the rest of his career, Jazz Chisholm's history with IL stints, Paul Goldschmidt's age, Devin Williams' back problems and the other random baseball injuries that pop up for players during a 162-game schedule.
Depth is already being tested, and the Yankees aren't even out of March yet.
Pitching could be their biggest issue outside of health, too.
Warren might not be ready for The Show. Stroman could continue to regress. Fried has missed time with bumps and bruises. Rodon has been inconsistent. Carrasco is on his last leg after two straight poor showings. And there isn't a star prospect they can immediately turn to for help.
New York is in the danger zone already.
The last time they missed the playoffs in two out of three years was from 2013-16 when they missed the postseason three out of four times, losing in the Wild Card round the year they got in.
The Yankees want to avoid having that happen to them again.
But the problem is their worst-case scenario is a lot more in reach than some might like to admit.