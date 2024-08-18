Blue Jays Among Top Options To Sign Yankees Star Juan Soto, Per Insider
The New York Yankees are going to have some stiff competition to retain superstar slugger Juan Soto.
Soto has completely transformed the Yankees' offense this season and is a major reason why New York currently sits atop the American League East. New York had a down year in 2023 and is in a completely different spot now thanks in large part to Soto.
New York will have to make a tough decision soon, though, as Soto will be a free agent and will command a historic new deal.
The Yankees are considered the frontrunners to land Soto, but other teams will be involved in the sweepstakes for him and the New York Post's Jon Heyman even mentioned the rival Toronto Blue Jays as a fit.
"The Jays are No. 5 for me," Heyman said. "I'm leaning heavily on the teams that were willing to spend for (Shohei Ohtani) and the Jays are certainly willing to spend. They want to win and have the wherewithal to do it. For me, even though they were No. 5, I still have them at 25-to-1. They did try to trade for Soto, so we know they like him."
It would be devastating if Soto were to play anywhere but New York in 2025. If he were to choose to stay within the division and sign with the Blue Jays, that would be one of the worst-case scenarios. Hopefully, we don't have to worry about the possibility for long.
