Blue Jays Given Surprising Odds To Land Yankees' Juan Soto, Per Insider
Will the New York Yankees find a way to keep outfielder Juan Soto with the club for the foreseeable future?
He will be a free agent when the 2024 season comes to an end and he clearly is going to land a historic contract. There has been plenty of speculation about his future throughout the course of the season. He is so talented of a player that everyone has been wondering what he will do over the course of the entire season well before even hitting free agency.
Soto is expected to possibly land the second-largest contract in Major League Baseball history behind just Shohei Ohtani and the Yankees will have competition for his services. The New York Post's Jon Heyman listed a handful of teams that could be in the mix for Soto and gave the Toronto Blue Jays the fifth-best odds to land him.
"Soto bidding war: Yankees even money," Heyman said. "I'm sticking with the (New York Mets) at five-to-one, second choice. That doesn't leave a lot of room for anybody else. Everybody else is considered a long shot in my book. I have the (Los Angeles Dodgers at 15-to-1, the (San Francisco Giants) at 20-to-1, (the Toronto Blue Jays) at 25-to-1, and the (Philadelphia Phillies), (Boston Red Sox), (Chicago Cubs), and (Washington Nationals)."
If the Blue Jays were to actually land Soto, that would be devastating for New York. Losing Soto to anyone would be tough, but he if were to stay in the division for the next 10-plus years facing off against the Yankees, that would be a disaster.
