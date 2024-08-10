Blue Jays Superstar Is Likely Trade Candidate With Yankees Being Great Fit
Could the New York Yankees pull off a shocking trade this upcoming offseason?
New York certainly was busy in the trade market last offseason and completely transformed its offense by acquiring superstar slugger Juan Soto in a trade with the San Diego Padres. Soto has been everything the Yankees could've asked for and more this season but there is a chance he leaves in free agency.
If that ends up being the case, the door could be open for New York to pull off another trade. First base is a weakness for the Yankees and they were linked to Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ahead of the trade deadline.
Toronto opted to hang on to Guerrero, but things could change after the season. Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer called Guerrero the Blue Jays' most likely trade candidate in 2025.
"Contract Status: $19.9 million salary, arbitration-eligible through 2025," Rymer said. "This is an attention-grabber, alright, though it comes with the caveat that Guerrero is still a Blue Jay for a reason. According to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet, Toronto ultimately settled on a plan that keeps the 'the door open on contending' next season.
"What could make things interesting, though, is if Guerrero and the Blue Jays can't hammer out an extension. That wouldn't have to automatically trigger a trade, but they would have to at least consider doing so while the slugger's value is back up."
It's still a longshot that Guerrero will be traded, but he is someone the Yankees should go all out for if Soto decides to leave.
