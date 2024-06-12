Blue Jays Superstar Linked To Yankees By Insider Although Trade Is Unlikely
The New York Yankees have a good chance of making a deep playoff run this season but they still could use a little more pop in the middle of the lineup.
Anthony Rizzo has struggled lately at first base leading many to wonder if the Yankees will look to add some help at first base this summer ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline. There is still plenty of time for Rizzo to turn things around, but if his struggles continue, a trade could be in the cards.
It's uncertain who the Yankees would target in that case, but The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Chris Kirschner floated Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as an option, although they noted a move is unlikely.
"The Yankees probably would not displace Rizzo for the (Miami Marlins') Josh Bell, the first baseman most likely to be traded," Rosenthal and Kirschner said. "A crosstown deal for the (New York Mets') Pete Alonso would invite a fan rebellion at Citi Field.
"The (Tampa Bay Rays) and (Toronto Blue Jays) likewise would be reluctant to trade Yandy Díaz and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. within the division when each is under club control beyond this season."
This isn't the first time Guerrero has been mentioned as an option for the Yankees. He is one of the top offensive first basemen in baseball and would go a long way in helping New York but a deal still should be considered extremely unlikely. The only way a deal happens this summer is if the Yankees are willing to overpay by a significant margin.
