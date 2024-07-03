Blue Jays Superstar Slugger Surprisingly Fits With Yankees In Stunner
It would be surprising if the New York Yankees didn't make an addition at first base this summer ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
New York certainly hasn't gotten the production out of the first base spot as it predicted this season but there still is time to change that fact. Anthony Rizzo struggled offensively before going down with an injury and will miss a chunk of time.
There are some bright spots -- including rookie Ben Rice -- but the Yankees still likely will be looking to add. Multiple players have been mentioned as possible options for New York including Toronto Blue Jays superstar slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Although a move should be considered extremely unlikely, ESPN's David Schoenfield mentioned the Yankees once again as an unlikely option.
"The Yankees? Sure, they could use a first baseman after Anthony Rizzo fractured his forearm," Schoenfield said. "He's expected back at some point, but he wasn't doing much before the injury. They did just acquire J.D. Davis from the A's, while rookie Ben Rice also has some potential. I just don't see the Blue Jays trading Guerrero to the Yankees -- even if Guerrero did recently say he'd be open to playing for the Yankees, walking back comments he had made in 2022 that he would never sign with them."
Guerrero would fit exactly what the Yankees need but a trade of that caliber with a division rival would be extremely difficult. A move would be great but don't expect to see Guerrero in a Yankees uniform this season.
