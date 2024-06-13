Cardinals Slugger Surprisingly Seen As Option To Replace Yankees Fan-Favorite
The New York Yankees certainly will be one of the most active teams in baseball around the trade deadline.
New York clearly will be buyers. The Yankees have been fantastic this season and currently have a 49-21 record through 70 games. New York has a chance to compete for a World Series title this season but an addition or two around the trade deadline.
The Yankees likely will be looking for ways to add more depth in the infield and The Athletic's Jim Bowden surprisingly mentioned St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman as a possible target.
"Position targets: first baseman (and) second baseman," Bowden said. "2B Nolan Gorman, Jonathan India, Edouard Julien. "The Yankees will monitor the right side of their infield between now and the trade deadline with hopes that both first baseman Anthony Rizzo and second baseman start producing at a higher rate. If they don't, the Yankees will look at possible trade options."
Gorman hasn't found his name in trade rumors much this season at all so a move would be surprising. Torres hasn't performed up to par and could be on the way out of town after the season, but it would be somewhat surprising to see a deal for Gorman.
He won't be a free agent until 2029 so a deal would cost New York a fortune. Gorman would be an intriguing option at Yankees Stadium with the short porch in right field. The lefty already has 15 home runs this season and had 27 last year.
Torres may no longer be the long-term option for the Yankees and Gorman would make sense, but a deal should be considered unlikely.
More MLB: Yankees Linked To Rival All-Star As Surprising Possible Infield Upgrade