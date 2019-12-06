WATCH: Brian Cashman Rappels Down Building, Spots "PLEASE SIGN GERRIT COLE" Sign

Even while rappelling down a 22-story building, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman can't escape the Gerrit Cole Sweepstakes.

If you haven't seen this clip yet, you're in for a treat.

In preparation for Sunday’s Heights & Lights program, Brian Cashman rappelled down the Landmark Building in Stamford, CT early Friday morning. Cashman has been taking part in this tradition long enough, it seems, that someone on the inside of the building came prepared.

At some point during the video above, via YES Network, Cashman spotted a plea that seemingly represented an entire fan base.

Cashman told reporters he noticed the message, in bold letters on an 8.5-by-11 piece of printer paper, "PLEASE SIGN GERRIT COLE."

The GM and the Yankees are doing there best to make that happen, as they proved their intentions by adding an additional cross-country flight to their itinerary this week in order to get some face time with Cole, as well as fellow free agent Stephen Strasburg.

At next week's Winter Meetings, Cashman and a delegation of club officials are expected to meet with both of Scott Boras' clients again and continue to negotiate.

