Yankees' CC Sabathia Shows off Slimmer Figure in Retirement

Max Goodman

For some, retiring from Major League Baseball results in rest, relaxation and putting on a few pounds. 

Not for CC Sabathia.

A photo went viral on social media early this week of the former Yankees left-hander looking slimmer than ever. Wearing workout clothes, his muscles are massive while his shorts appear far too big around his waistline.

Ryan Ruocco – co-host of Sabathia's podcast 'R2C2' – immediately quashed any rumors of the image being photoshopped. He even pointed out Sabathia's trainer, Dave Paladino, was the one who took the photo, sharing Paladino's tweet.

During Sabathia's 19-year career, he was known for his figure on the mound. Just last season, before he retired at the conclusion of the Bombers' postseason run, the 39-year-old was listed at 300 pounds.

READ: Celebrate the anniversary of CC Sabathia's 3,000th strikeout

In 2019, the left-hander and former Cy Young Award winner went 5-8 with a 4.95 ERA in 23 games (22 starts).

Since his final appearance in a Yankees uniform, evidently the southpaw has been focusing on getting in shape. Just last month, he posted a clip to social media working out in a gym, joking he would be ready to suit up with his favorite football team – the Las Vegas Raiders – in the fall.

Other than his time lifting weights, Sabathia has been giving back to the community – taking part in the 'ALL IN Challenge' to raise money for those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic – while providing consistent commentary on the state of Major League Baseball on his podcast, including the highest level praise to a young star.

READ: Sabathia calls Angels' Shohei Ohtani 'best baseball player' he's ever seen

Sabathia endured his fair share of health scares throughout his career, including his angioplasty procedure last December on a blockage in an artery leading to his heart. 

It all culminated with a scary sight as he left the mound one last time in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series against the Astros. He partially dislocated his throwing shoulder – after attempting to finish the inning, the southpaw was forced to exit, showered with applause from the Yankees faithful in the Bronx. 

Sabathia needed surgery to repair tears in his rotator cuff, labrum and biceps.

His slim figure may lend you to believe there's a comeback on the horizon, but the legendary hurler has confirmed on multiple occasions that he has no plans to return.

This spring, as MLB.com's Bryan Hoch points out, Sabathia told reporters he was done and walked away after giving baseball "everything [he] had.”

