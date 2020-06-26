Chad Bettis Announces Retirement from Major League Baseball

Chad Bettis, who signed with the Yankees earlier this spring, announced his retirement with a social media post on Thursday evening.

The right-hander's stint with New York was very brief, as he never made an appearance with the club during Spring Training, but he left a lasting legacy on Major League Baseball for his battle with cancer earlier in his career.

Bettis, who is now 31, spent seven seasons with the Colorado Rockies – the team that selected him in the second round of the 2010 MLB Draft. Splitting time as a starter and reliever, Bettis made 164 appearances stretching from his debut in 2013 through last fall. In that span, and across 600 2/3 innings pitched, Bettis had an even 31-31 record with a 5.12 ERA.

His career took a turn off the field after the 2016 season. Bettis was diagnosed with testicular cancer, undergoing surgery to remove a testicle that December. Months later, in March of 2017, the Lubbock, Texas native learned that the cancer had unexpectedly spread.

That didn't stop Bettis from returning to the mound. In August of 2017, after months of chemotherapy and cancer treatment, Bettis triumphantly made his debut, twirling seven scoreless frames in a 3-0 Rockies victory.

"Today I am walking away from the game with my head held high, knowing that I pushed my body as far as it could go physically," Bettis wrote in his retirement announcement on Instagram. "Baseball has provided countless life lessons that I will hold on to and cherish forever."

Last season, chiefly coming out of the bullpen, Bettis appeared in 39 contests, striking out 42 across 63 2/3 innings. Left hip surgery in August prematurely ended his 2019 campaign.

A late arrival to Yankees camp at George M. Steinbrenner Field in February, Bettis was poised to compete for a spot in the Bombers staff with just over a month until the regular season. With injuries to James Paxton and Luis Severino, along with departures of several bullpen contributors in the offseason, signing Bettis was an effort to add a veteran presence for depth early on.

With the novel coronavirus pandemic suspending Spring Training and subsequently postponing Opening Day, Bettis was never able to toe the rubber in a game while donning pinstripes.

"I want to thank to the New York Yankees even though it was not how I drew this up," he wrote. "I appreciate you for welcoming me with open arms. You guys and the organization are truly First Class!"

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees