Bullpen Notes: How Yankees Plan to Use Chad Green, What Chad Bettis Can Bring

TAMPA, Fla. – A new face walked through the Yankees clubhouse's double doors on Saturday and was issued a locker.

Although the team has yet to make an official announcement, Chad Bettis has joined the Yankees' Spring Training camp.

Bettis, 30, made his big-league debut back in 2013 – over his seven-year career, all with the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander has posted a 5.12 ERA in 600.2 innings pitched (92 games started in 164 total appearances).

"He’s going through the gauntlet of MRIs and he should be pretty good to go," Yankees skipper Aaron Boone said on the newest non-roster invitee to the Bombers' Spring Training facility. Bettis underwent left hip surgery last August, prematurely ending his 2019 campaign.

Last season, Bettis went 1-6 with a 6.08 ERA. It wasn't his best season when it comes to statistical output, but he remained on the mound for more than one inning in 21 of his 39 appearances, showcasing his stamina and ability to serve as a multi-inning asset. He recorded his first career save in May.

With James Paxton set to miss the first few months of the 2020 campaign – although he's progressing briskly toward his return to baseball activity – Bettis will compete for innings, either in the rotation or in relief. Right-hander Domingo Germán is suspended for the first 63 games of the year as well.

Bettis joins a crowded field of veterans and prospects with a shot to have an increased role in 2020. New York could call upon several assets in the rotations fifth spot, including Luis Cessa, Jonathan Loaisiga, Jordan Montgomery as well as prospects Deivi García, Michael King and Clarke Schmidt.

The right-hander had a 5.58 ground-ball-to-fly-ball ratio in 2019, 15th among all big-league hurlers. His new teammate Zack Britton was in the No. 1 spot this past season in that department (9.46).

READ: Non-roster pitchers with the best shot to make the big-league roster.

New York evidently has an aptitude for arms from Colorado – Bettis joins Adam Ottavino, Tommy Kahnle and David Hale as former Rockies relievers at Yankees' Spring Training. Position players DJ LeMahieu, Mike Tauchman and Chris Iannetta each played for the Rockies in the past as well.

From one Chad to another

Speaking of versatile hurlers, Chad Green is poised for another productive campaign in 2020. Boone called the right-hander his "Swiss Army knife," envisioning he'll be used in a multitude of roles this coming season.

"Obviously we’ve used him in the opener scenarios, we’ve even toyed with the starting thing at different times,'" Boone explained. "But he can be one of our main high-leverage set-up men as well. I feel like his versatility really gives us an edge to our blend down there with all the things he can provide."

Green opened 15 games in the 2020 regular season, tossing either one or two frames each time out. He also finished 10 games on the mound, recording a save in two contests. Green has posted an impressive 3.16 ERA over his four years with the Yankees, striking out 347 batters across 259.1 innings pitched.

To Boone, Green's usage will be contingent upon the health of the starting rotation. If Green is featured later in games, it'll likely mean the Yankees' starting staff is successfully avoiding injury.

"As need comes up we’ll use [him as the opener] but hopefully we’re talking about a scenario where we’ve largely stayed healthy in our rotation," the skipper said. "And now we can plug Greeny into a lot more different roles in the ‘pen."

Green, Bettis and the rest of the Yankees' pitching staff will continue to work toward the first game of the spring – a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays on February 22. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET.

Position players will join New York's pitchers and catchers on Monday, February 17.

