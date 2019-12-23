YankeeMaven
Top Stories
News

Chance Adams Dealt to Royals

Max Goodman

The Yankees announced Monday that Chance Adams, who was designated for assignment on December 18, has been traded to the Kansas City Royals. In return, New York acquires Christian Perez, a minor-league infielder from Venezuela.

Just two years ago, Adams was the Yankees' second-rated prospect -- according to MLB Pipeline -- behind Gleyber Torres and ahead of Estevan Florial, Justus Sheffield and Miguel Andujar in descending order.

Adams has struggled since being called up to the big leagues for the first time in August of 2018. In his career with the Bombers -- 16 appearances and one start -- the right-hander has posted an 8.18 ERA in 33 innings pitched. 

He spent the majority of 2019 in Triple-A with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre where he had a 4-4 record with one save and a 4.63 ERA (15 starts in 18 games).

The 25-year-old was originally selected by the Yankees in the fifth round of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft.

While New York says goodbye to a former top prospect, they welcome in a 21-year-old shortstop. 

Perez, originally signed by the Royals as a non-drafted free agent in 2015, has a .263 batting average (284-for-1,080) over four professional seasons. In 311 games, across three minor-league levels, Perez has 137 runs, 47 doubles, one triple, four home runs, 138 RBI and 31 steals.

In 2019 -- over 117 games with Single-A Wilmington -- the Cagua, Venezuela native hit .252 (98-for-389) with 37 runs scored, 11 doubles, 42 RBI, 20 walks and five stolen bases.

With this transaction now in the rear-view, Gerrit Cole fits in on the 40-man roster, taking the spot previously held by Adams. Should New York feel Perez is up to the task of Double-A, which would be his logical progression after two years in Single-A, he could end up with the Trenton Thunder in 2020. Otherwise, he'll find a new home in Tampa with the Single-A Advanced Tarpons or perhaps the Single-A Charleston River Dogs.

