Yankees' Future on Full Display as New York's Top Two Pitching Prospects Begin to 'Play an Important Role'

For the Yankees, the future is now.

Although New York fell in the nightcap of a doubleheader on Friday to the Orioles, snapping a 19-game winning streak against Baltimore, both of the club's top two pitching prospects took the mound, showcasing a bright future for the Yankees' rotation.

Deivi García, ranked as the Bombers' No. 2 pitching prospect by MLB Pipeline, made the second start of his career, passing the baton to Clarke Schmidt, the club's top pitching prospect, who came in from the bullpen to make his MLB debut.

"Excited for Deivi now to have a couple starts under his belt and really to have pitched well and now Clarke, we're obviously excited about both of those guys and their talent and the kind of pitchers that we believe that they can turn into," manager Aaron Boone said after the loss. "Now they're here playing an important role for us."

García, who was spectacular in his big-league debut against the Mets last week, lasted 4 2/3 frames before a rising pitch count (at 95 pitches) forced Boone to call to the bullpen.

That said, his final line — featuring four earned runs — doesn't tell the entire story of his outing. Garcia had six strikeouts and two of his charged runs came after he had been taken out of the game.

"I actually felt more comfortable tonight than in the first outing. I felt more aggressive, more of myself out there tonight." Garcia said through the Yankees' interpreter.

With two men on and two outs, Schmidt was called upon to make his Major League debut out of the bullpen in a tough spot. He had made just two appearances as a reliever in his last two seasons in the Yankees' farm system.

Schmidt would struggle, giving up three consecutive hits as New York's 3-2 lead quickly transitioned into a three-run deficit, one the Orioles wouldn't relinquish in a seven-inning game.

Results aside, the three base knocks off Schmidt were each on the unlucky side for the right-hander, sneaking through holes and blooping past the gloves of his teammates on defense. He would run into trouble again with a fresh inning in the sixth, putting two runners on base, but retired the side with no hits and no runs allowed.

"His stuff is incredible," catcher Erik Kratz said. "His ability to shape pitches like he does, he's able to drive a four-seam or run a sinker and spin the curveball when your heart's racing that hard. I think it's a really, really good outing with bad outcomes today."

Even with two earned runs to his name after just 1 1/3 innings pitched, Boone echoed Kratz's evaluation on the right-hander's performance.

"I actually thought Clarke did a good job in what's a unique spot for him," he said. "Obviously as a starting pitcher that's a tough first big league assignment and I thought he did a good job."

The decision to bring in Schmidt rather than another experienced reliever was a "necessity," Boone said, a direct result of New York's bullpen being depleted during this tough stretch of four doubleheaders in the last 10 days. The only other pitchers available out of the 'pen for Game 2 — after using six arms in an extra-innings win earlier in the afternoon — were rookies Albert Abreu and Miguel Yajure.

Schmidt said postgame that he wasn't nervous at all to make his debut. Even as a starter by trade, he was anxious to get out there and take care of business to help his team get the win. Unfortunately he was unable to do so, a feeling that "killed" him as he knows what it's like for a starting pitcher to have his lead washed away by a reliever coming in behind him.

"I was put in a tough spot but from a competitor’s standpoint I gotta do a better job of getting out of that," Schmidt said. "It's cool to make my debut and I'm very very blessed and very very thankful to be able to make my debut, but at the end of the day I'm trying to do a job and that's help this team win games and I didn't do it tonight. So moving forward I just got to do a better job of getting out of that inning."

Losing 11 of New York's last 16 games certainly wasn't the plan, but to see the organization's highest touted arms suiting up and contributing at the big-league level was certainly a welcoming sight. The same goes for Schmidt and Garcia, who have envisioned pitching in a Yankees uniform side by side for years.

"I actually got very happy to see him here," Garcia said on Schmidt being added to the Yankees' active roster. "We've known each other for a long time now so when I saw him here, I got very excited, very happy and I told him, 'you know what? We're going to pitch this game, it's going to be me and you.'"

For Schmidt, who was added to the 40-man roster before his debut, it's been a long time coming to be at the big-league level with his fellow top prospect.

"I can't really put it into words. He's such a good guy and we have a really really close relationship," Schmidt said. "Hopefully this is the beginning of our New York Yankees journey and to long-lasting careers and it's going to be a lot of fun being able to play alongside of him and hopefully we can do it for many years to come. "

