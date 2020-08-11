Yankees Call Up Clint Frazier to Replace Injured Giancarlo Stanton

NEW YORK — He's back.

The Yankees officially announce outfielder Clint Frazier has been recalled from the club's alternate site and will be active for Tuesday night's home game against the Atlanta Braves.

Frazier will rejoin a roster sans Giancarlo Stanton, who was placed on the 10-Day Injured List with a left hamstring strain on Sunday morning.

After making New York's Opening Day roster, Frazier was optioned just three days into the regular season, sent down to make room for pitching reinforcements at the big-league level. He has yet to make his regular season debut.

At the time, Yankees' manager Aaron Boone called Frazier the "odd man out," explaining it's "hard when you're sending down a big-league player that you know is ready to produce."

Nonetheless, the 25-year-old would go on to spend the following two-plus weeks in Moosic, Pa., biding his time for another opportunity to present itself in the Bronx. Boone had predicted the outfielder's next chance to contribute would come via an injury to one of the Bombers' starters and Stanton going on the IL opened that door.

Frazier's power from the right side of the plate made him the easy choice to fill in and see an immediate increase in at-bats at the big-league level in Stanton's absence. That said, New York's skipper prefaced over the weekend that he plans to "get creative" with his usage of the designated hitter position (where Stanton has played in 14 of the Yankees' first 16 games).

In 2019, Frazier had the best season of his three-year career. Across a career-high 69 games, the slugger hit .267 (60-for-225) with 12 home runs and 38 RBI. That power was on full display at Yankees' Summer Camp last month, culminating with a booming second-deck home run against the Mets in New York's first of three exhibition games before Opening Day.

Last week, Frazier took to social media to update Yankees fans on his progress from the alternate site. The outfielder posted two clips of home runs in intrasquads as he stayed ready, evidently having his way with some Yankees pitchers.

While those tweets were eventually deleted, as reports circulated on Monday of Frazier being called up the following day, he took to Twitter once again, posting the following.

The last time he posted anything from Toy Story on social media was on July 31 of last year, a sign that he wasn't being dealt at the Trade Deadline despite rumblings of his future in the Bronx being in jeopardy.

Depending on how long Stanton is sidelined, and how well he plays as he is inserted into the lineup more often, Frazier could be a key contributor for the Bombers as they enter a lengthy home stand and 15 of their next 20 games at Yankee Stadium.

