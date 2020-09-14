Clint Frazier Has 'Earned a Significant Role' With Yankees While Filling in For Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton

NEW YORK — When Clint Frazier was called up from the alternate site just over one month ago, the outfielder was brimming with confidence, excited to showcase the improvements he had made while biding his time for his next big-league opportunity.

"I feel like I'm the best player right now than I've ever been," he said one day after rejoining the club in the Bronx. "I've worked on a lot of things and I'm ready to show it off."

Through 28 games played this summer, as of New York's 3-1 win over the Orioles on Sunday afternoon, Frazier hasn't just lessened the blow of injuries to sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. This outfielder has solidified his spot with the Yankees at the Major League level moving forward.

"Clint has earned a significant role on this team," Yankees' manager Aaron Boone said on Sunday. "Clint is very much in this mix."

Frazier, who turned 26 last week, is having a career year on both sides of the ball.

At the plate, he's hitting .280 (26-for-93) with five home runs, 19 RBI, 14 runs scored this season. He's reached base in 24 of those games, starting each of the last 16 games in the cleanup spot. That's the longest stretch by a Yankee in a single season since Starlin Castro in May of 2017 (19 straight).

"I think that I’ve done pretty well since I’ve been up here so the worry of what is going to happen [next] has kind of gone out the window for me," Frazier explained. "I feel good about my position right now."

The same goes on defense. Frazier struggled in the outfield through his first few seasons in pinstripes, but over the course of this summer's truncated campaign, he's quickly proved his growth into a reliable defender.

"I feel really good out there right now, I feel confident, I’m ready to go out there every single time right now," he said. "It’s been a really good situation all around in the outfield for me this year."

Once he was able to overcome the lingering effects of his concussion, the confidence to make all the necessary plays has blossomed. He was no longer apprehensive to lay out or make a grab close to the wall and that's shown in his play these last few weeks.

"I felt symptoms at times last year still but wanted to play and struggled with it," he said. "I feel like I’m back to what I was, but a little bit better now. I feel confident, I’m getting really good jumps on the ball, whether I have to dive for the ball or not, I feel confident out there doing that right now as supposed to in the past."

Now that Judge and Stanton are poised to rejoin the big-league club in the next few days, or at least by the end of the week, Frazier in past seasons would need to plan for a reduction in playing time. That's especially the case considering Frazier has played right field—Judge's spot—in all but five of his games played this summer.

This time around, however, Boone confirmed that No. 77 will still be penciled into the Yankees' lineup quite a bit for the rest of the season, even after Judge and Stanton are back in the order as well.

"Obviously when Aaron Judge comes back, he'll go to right so that may mean more left field reps for Clint," Boone explained. "But Clint's earned his way into our lineup on a regular basis and he continues to play extremely well for us on both sides of the ball."

Asked how comfortable he is with shifting over from right to left field in the next few days, Frazier said he's confident at both positions. So long as he's out there, he doesn't mind where he is in the field.

"I spoke with Boone briefly after the game and he just touched on bringing the confidence I have in right field and bringing it to left because I’ve been doing really well out there and he believes in me," Frazier said. "I’m going to be working a lot in left field these next few days in batting practice and whenever that time comes to play in a game out there, I’ll be ready."

