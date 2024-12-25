Contract Details for Yankees Hurler Revealed
On December 11, it was announced that the New York Yankees re-signed 30-year-old right-hander Jonathan Loáisiga to a one-year deal that included a team option for 2026.
Despite Loáisiga missing nearly all of the 2024 regular season after receiving Tommy John surgery, he was still sought after by multiple teams in free agency due to his career 3.44 ERA and 207 strikeouts in 219.2 innings pitched.
It wasn't initially reported how much Loáisiga received from the Yankees, but The New York Post's Jon Heyman provided his contract details in a December 24 X post.
"Jonathan Loaisiga
Yankees
$5,000,000/1+ 2025 opt 2026
Signing Bonus - $500,000
$4,500,000 - 2025
Club option 2026 for $5,000,000
Plus in 2026: $100,000 each for 50ip; 55ip; 60ip; 65ip; 70ip," Heyman wrote.
Now we know Loáisiga is making $4.5 million this season after receiving $500,000 upon his signing. Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of this contract is the 2026 incentives offered in 2026 for innings pitched.
The most innings pitched he has even thrown in a regular season is 70.2, which came in the 2021 campaign. That's also the only time Loáisiga has ever eclipsed 50 innings pitched in a single year (not including the playoffs, where he has only thrown 15 career innings).
When Loáisiga is back to full health, Yankees fans can expect to see him filling multiple roles in New York's bullpen, potentially providing long relief when necessary while also perhaps serving as a bridge for the back end of the bullpen.
While he wasn't part of the Yankees' World Series runner-up equation in 2024, Loáisiga could be a key component to their success over the next two seasons.