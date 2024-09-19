Could Cross-Town Rival Star be Option if Yankees Lose Juan Soto?
The New York Yankees made the best trade of the offseason and it has paid dividends.
Superstar outfielder Juan Soto has arguably had the best year of his career in his first season in pinstripes, helping the Yankees get back into the postseason after a one-year hiatus.
For now, the Yankees are focused on clinching the AL East title before an attempt at snapping their 15-year World Series title drought in October. But once the 2024 season ends, all eyes will be on Soto, who is expected to draw a historic contract in free agency.
While it's hard to envision the Yankees letting Soto walk, the organization must be prepared to replace him (not easy) if he departs for another team.
So what are their options?
MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post listed cross-town rival New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso as the fourth-best free agent this upcoming winter. And although Heyman named a number of teams that will likely be in on Alonso's services, the insider also brought up the Yankees as a possibility if Soto leaves.
"In an alleged “off” year, he has 33 homers and his 127 OPS+ is actually higher than 2023 following recent mechanical adjustments," Heyman wrote. "The Mets reasonably tried $158M last year, but he can probably beat that. One rival predicts $185M. If not the Mets, the Astros, Rangers, Mariners, Orioles, Padres and Cubs all work (and possibly the Yankees if Soto walks)."
Alonso hasn't had his best season in 2024, but is still one of, if not the best power-hitter in the game. No slugger has notched more home runs (225) or RBIs (584) since the 29-year-old made his MLB debut in 2019.
Alonso would also be a much cheaper alternative to the $500 million-plus deal that Soto is expected to land. The Yankees have a decision to make regarding whether they're going to pickup veteran first baseman Anthony Rizzo's $17 million club option, which has a $6 million buyout. Alonso could replace Rizzo at first, but in a long-term deal might be better suited as a full-time DH.
The expectation is that the Mets will also be in on Soto given billionaire owner Steve Cohen's deep pockets and willingness to spend.
However, the Yankees are going to do everything in their power to keep Soto. And the Mets would like to retain Alonso as well.
If Soto leaves, the Yankees could certainly be in play for Alonso. That being said, the Yankees are the favorites to sign Soto this winter.