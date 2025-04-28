Could New York Yankees Get Vintage Version of Oft-Injured Star When He Returns?
New York Yankees fans are likely done being optimistic about what DJ LeMahieu can bring to the table after he has missed tons of time the last two years.
Once a beloved member of this team for his timely hitting and incredible offensive output, the veteran infielder has been reduced to an injury update after being hit hard with ailments.
The last time LeMahieu was an impactful player for the Yankees was in 2022 when he slashed .261/.357/.377 with 12 homers, 46 RBI and had an OPS+ of 110 to go along with a Gold Glove Award.
Entering the 2025 campaign, both parties felt he had put the foot issues behind him.
However, during his first spring training game this year, he suffered a calf injury that forced him to be placed on the injured list and miss the start of the season.
LeMahieu was supposed to be the team's starting third baseman, and with him out of the lineup, New York has not gotten production from that spot like a contending team should, making it all the more impressive that they are leading the AL East division.
But the slugger is working his way back, and he has been tearing it up during his rehab assignment.
After recording a hit on Sunday, LeMahieu has gone 6-for-10 with a homer and three RBI in four games with Double-A Somerset, a positive sign that he could be returning to the bigs with a potent bat in his hand.
While it's hard to take anything away from a seasoned Major League veteran dominating that level of pitching, seeing him perform at this level is much more confidence-inducing than if he was struggling.
Per Dan Martin of The New York Post, manager Aaron Boone said the next steps for LeMahieu is to have him shift to third base when he's transferred to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this week, getting him some action at the hot corner before he's activated off the IL.
How his body responds to the increased workload that is coming his way will determine everything.
LeMahieu can't stay in the minors forever on a rehab assignment, so the Yankees will have to call him back up eventually.
What version New York gets when he returns isn't known.
Everyone is hoping LeMahieu becomes the on-base machine that he once was, and while he might never be the player who hit over .300 and finished fourth and third in American League MVP voting like he did during his first two seasons with the team, producing an OPS+ that is over the league average of 100 would be a welcome addition.
Seeing him hit the way has on his rehab assignment is a positive sign that it could happen.
If the Yankees can get that, then their offense becomes even more dangerous than it's already been to start the year.