Could New York Yankees Move This Starter to The Bullpen?
As the New York Yankees continue to battle the Baltimore Orioles for the AL East title (0.5 games back with 22 left to play), their bullpen has left much to be desired since the All-Star Break.
However, they could receive a big boost by converting depth starter Cody Poteet to a relief role down the stretch. Poteet is progressing in his rehab from a right triceps strain that has sidelined him since June 12 and appears to be close to a return if the Yankees decide they need him at the big-league level.
Poteet began his rehab with Double-A Somerset on August 20. After posting a 0.96 ERA with 11 strikeouts and one walk in 9.1 innings, he is set to conclude his rehab with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre where he posted a 3-0 record with a 4.05 ERA earlier this season. The 30-year-old was impressive in his brief stint with the Yankees this season, going 3-0 in four starts with a 2.14 ERA in 21 innings of work.
The Yankees have blown seven of their last 17 save opportunities. The team is now going with a "creative" strategy at closer based off matchups after Clay Holmes suffered his MLB-leading 11th blown save earlier in the week.
Poteet could return quickly should he suffer no setbacks in Triple-A. Poteet, along with Ian Hamilton could provide the bullpen depth and stability needed for a potentially long postseason run.
Poteet, who played the entire 2023 season in the minor leagues, has appeared in only 23 major league games with the Miami Marlins and the Yankees. He has a career record of 5-4 with an ERA of 3.84 with 66 strikeouts in 79.2 innings.