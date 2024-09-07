Could the Yankees Move This Quality Starter To the Bullpen?
The New York Yankees have a lot of interesting pitching decisions to make before October.
Although both have been inconsistent, the starting rotation is currently in better shape than the bullpen. With Luis Gil returning from the IL on Friday and Clarke Schmidt making his return on Saturday, the Yankees' rotation consists of six starting pitchers; a postseason rotation usually consists of three or four starters.
This predicament has led the Bronx Bombers to consider an interesting, yet sensible strategy. According to Greg Joyce of the New York Post, starting pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. may pitch in relief of Schmidt during Saturday's game against the Chicago Cubs.
It is worth mentioning that Cortes was used as a relief pitcher early in his career, and it wasn't until 2021 when the Yankees stretched him out to become a starter. However, Cortes has been successful as a starter with a 3.42 ERA, 3.71 FIP and 8.9 fWAR over the last four seasons; he even leads all Yankee pitchers in fWAR this season, with 2.7.
Another factor to consider is Schmidt's endurance as he returns from injury; because this will be his first time taking the mound for the Bronx Bombers since May 26, he will likely be on a hard pitch limit. So even if Cortes takes the mound in relief, he'd likely be pitching multiple innings; this not only would make Schmidt an opener for Saturday's game, but this would indicate that Cortes would be a long reliever if he is moved to the bullpen, rather than a one-inning, high-leverage reliever.
Regardless if this potential relief appearance has legitimate implications on the Yankees' postseason rotation or not, it should still be interesting to see if Nestor can be effective in a bullpen role.