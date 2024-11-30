Could Yankees Bolster Bullpen By Signing Elite Rival Closer?
In a September 14 article that was titled, "As Kenley Jansen reflects on ‘disappointing’ Red Sox time, Yankees loom as threat", MassLive's Chris Cotillo suggested that former Boston Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen could make sense for the New York Yankees to pursue in free agency this offseason.
"According to major league sources, the Yankees made a serious run at Jansen before he signed a two-year, $32 million contract with Boston in Dec. 2022," Cotillo wrote. "With mercurial All-Star Clay Holmes heading for free agency after the season, it’s more than likely the Yankees look to add a big-time piece at the back end of their relief corps. And Jansen, at nearly 37 years old, just wants to win wherever he goes next."
“I’m always gonna look for winning. Contending,” Jansen is quoted saying in the article. “That’s going to be my priority. My agent will do the rest. I want to be in a situation where we can contend for a title. That’s it.”
There no question that Jansen (who a four-time MLB All-Star and two-time NL Reliever of the Year) still has a lot left to offer his future team, as he posted a 3.29 ERA and recorded 27 saves in 31 opportunities for Boston in 2024.
He also boasts a 2-0 record with a 1.35 ERA, 19 strikeouts, and 9 saves in 19 appearances against the Yankees in his career.
Luke Weaver has earned the opportunity to be New York's closer next season. But if the Yankees were to secure another top-tier reliever like Jansen, Boone could instead use Weaver in a high-leverage role at any point in the game rather than saving him for every ninth inning.
It will certainly be interesting to see whether the Yankees try to bring Jansen or another top-tier bullpen arm to the Bronx this offseason.