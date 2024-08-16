Could Yankees Consider Reunion With Old Friend To Add Needed Depth?
The New York Yankees could use some more depth right now.
New York is in a great spot and is tied with the Baltimore Orioles for the top spot in the American League East with an impressive 72-50 record. The Yankees and Orioles will be competing for the top spot in the division for the rest of the season.
The Yankees have a real chance to do something special this season but still could use some more offensive depth. Alex Verdugo has been struggling from the plate and the Yankees haven't gotten as much production out of the first base spot as they hoped.
One familiar face who could be a possible option for New York is outfielder/first baseman Willie Calhoun. He recently was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels, according to ESPN's Alden González.
"Sources: The Angels have DFA’d DH/1B Willie Calhoun," González said. "He had a .695 OPS in 68 games for them."
Calhoun appeared in 68 games with the Angels and slashed .245/.315/.380 with five home runs, 16 doubles, and 20 RBIs. He spent the 2023 season with the Yankees and appeared in 44 games. He is a familiar option who could provide depth both in left field and at first base.
His offensive production this year doesn't jump off the page, but it would be an upgrade over what New York currently has. He would cost almost nothing. Why not consider a reunion to help out down the stretch?
