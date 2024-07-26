Could Yankees Pursue Blockbuster Trade with Division Rival?
The New York Yankees may not need to look far to fortify their roster.
After sending star outfielder Randy Arozarena to the Seattle Mariners on Friday, the Tampa Bay Rays have officially established themselves as sellers ahead of the trade deadline. Although the Rays are known for being one step ahead of most organizations, they have a middling 52-51 record with a roster ravaged by injuries (especially to the pitching staff).
With the usually-formidable Rays weakened, the Bronx Bombers have been monitoring their rivals' roster for positions of need, while Tampa Bay has scouted the Yankees' farm system for a possible trade return. In particular, the Yankees are interested in trading for Isaac Paredes, the Rays' star third baseman.
"Isaac Paredes (Astros, Mariners, Yankees) is coveted, as is ace pitcher Zach Eflin and closer Pete Fairbanks," MLB insider Jon Heyman reported. "Eflin’s $18 million 2025 salary may spur the Rays to trade him. Mid-rotation starter Zack Littell is also being discussed, and a bevy of fine relievers are coveted, too."
Paredes was the Rays' lone representative at the All-Star Game this year, and is currently hitting .250/.353/.444 with 19 doubles, 16 home runs, 55 RBI, and a 131 wRC+, while leading Tampa Bay with 2.9 fWAR. The 25-year-old third baseman doesn't have particularly good peripherals regarding hard-hit rates, but he makes up for it with his approach at the plate; his whiff percentage (16.9), strikeout percentage (16.3), and walk percentage (11.8) are all well-above average, making him a very difficult out.
Even better is the years of control Paredes has; he is arbitration-eligible for the next four seasons and won't be a free agent until 2028. If Paredes can keep up his excellent play over that time, he'd anchor the third base position for years to come.
The Yankees are desperate for third base production, as DJ LeMahieu and Oswaldo Cabrera have combined for 0.1 fWAR at the hot corner. Cabrera has always been better suited as a utility player, while he has a poor slash line of .242/.289/.339. Far more concerning is LeMahieu, who has an abysmal .179/.275/.224 line and a 51 wRC+, with more than twice as many double plays (10) as extra-base hits (4); although LeMahieu is a former batting champion, his inability to elevate the ball or hit it with authority (especially with runners on base) have made him a rally killer.
Given that the Rays are a chief rival of the Bronx Bombers, a deal for Paredes certainly won't be cheap; they'd also have to compete with the aforementioned Mariners and Astros, according to Heyman.
But if the Yankees decide to pull the trigger and make a blockbuster, they'd get a true stud that will solve their third base woes this season and beyond.