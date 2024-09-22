Could Yankees Pursue Breakout Reliever in Free Agency?
While the New York Yankees' bullpen has performed much better since Clay Holmes was removed from the closer role, they're still likely to seek relievers in free agency this offseason.
Elite closers like Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates will each be unrestricted free agents, and could potentially be targets for the Yankees' front office.
Yet, building a solid, consistent bullpen requires having more than having a good closer. Relievers who thrive in high-leverage roles, regardless of what inning they arrive in, are also of the utmost importance.
And that's why Carlos Estevez could be the perfect fit for New York.
Estevez is a 31-year-old reliever who was traded from the Los Angeles Angels to the Philadelphia Phillies at the trade deadline. While he saved 20 games for Los Angeles before getting traded, Estevez has mostly worked in high-leverage, non-save relief opportunities in Philadelphia (although he has also earned 6 saves for the Phillies).
In 53 innings pitched this season, Estevez — who is set to become an unrestricted free agent after this campaign — has a 2.38 ERA. And Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter deemed him the 20th best free agent available in a September 20 article.
"Estévez enjoyed a breakout 2023 season after joining the Angels on a two-year, $13.5 million contract, saving 31 games and earning his first All-Star selection," Reuter wrote.
"He continued to pitch well in the closer's role this season before joining the Phillies at the trade deadline in a deal that cost them a pair of top pitching prospects, and he is now pitching high-leverage innings for a World Series contender."
Given Estevez's impressive success over the past two seasons, he'll likely earn a lucrative, multi-year contract this winter. Perhaps the Yankees will come calling, and Estevez will be wearing pinstripes come 2025.