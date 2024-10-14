Could Yankees Reunite With Fan Favorite For Bargain Price?
The New York Yankees will likely be looking to add a third baseman in free agency this upcoming offseason; especially if Gleyber Torres signs elsewhere and Jazz Chisholm Jr. moves to second base, which is his natural position.
There are a few compelling third basemen in this year's free agency class, with the biggest name by far being Houston Astros slugger Alex Bregman. However, given that the two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion is projected to receive a nearly $120 million contract this offseason by Spotrac, which could eat into what the Yankees will offer Soto — not to mention the bad blood between him and Yankees fans after the Astros' 2017 sign-stealing scandal — Bregman probably won't don the pinstripes in 2025.
In order to save more money for Soto, the Yankees might want to find a third baseman that won't break the bank. And as it turns out, a former Yankee player may be the perfect solution.
Gio Urshela is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He was traded to the Atlanta Braves this summer from the Los Angeles Angels and hit .250 with a .647 OPS and 9 home runs this season for both squads.
Urshela spent three seasons with the Yankees from 2019-2021, and hit an impressive .292 with a .815 OPS, 41 home runs, 153 RBIs, and 139 runs scored in 291 games for New York, while also playing elite third base.
Urshela hasn't performed at that same level since the Yankees traded him to the Minnesota Twins in 2022. Yet, the 33-year-old is still serviceable at the plate and plays above-average third base. Plus, Spotrac predicts he'll receive a one-year deal for less than $1 million this offseason, making him an excellent bargain.
Urshela was beloved by Yankees fans, and would surely be welcomed with open arms next season. Perhaps that will convince. the front office to give him another shot with the franchise.