Could Yankees Reunite With Former Fan Favorite Reliever?
Major League Baseball's non-tender deadline came and went at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, November 22. Therefore, there are some new free agents on the market that the New York Yankees could potentially pursue.
Of course, the Yankees' offseason strategy will hinge on whether they're able to re-sign superstar slugger Juan Soto. If they do so, it will surely be by offering him such a massive contract that New York will have to target other free agents they can get on bargain deals.
If the Yankees lose the Soto sweepstakes, they'll have plenty of money to spend on top-tier players. And losing Soto would also mean New York might want to add outfielders to their roster this offseason to replace him.
And former Yankees outfielder Mike Tauchman was just non-tendered by the Chicago Cubs.
"Tauchman posted a 106 OPS+ and a strong .360 on-base percentage in 751 plate appearances with the Cubs over the last two seasons, but a crowded outfield situation made him expendable. He should be able to catch on somewhere as a fourth outfielder who is capable of stepping into a bigger role if needed," Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter wrote in a November 23 article.
Tauchman played for the Yankees from 2019 until 2021. He produced a .266 batting average with 13 home runs, 61 RBIs, and 65 runs scored in 141 games while being used mostly as a fourth outfielder.
While Tauchman's offensive output isn't extraordinary, there's no question he's a great outfielder.
Tauchman can't replace Juan Soto. But he could play an important role for New York in 2025 if there's mutual interest in a reunion.