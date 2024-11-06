Could Yankees Target Trade For All-Star Infielder With NL Contender?
Given that half of the New York Yankees' typical starting infield this season have become unrestricted free agents, the Yankees front office will likely need to be active in acquiring infielders this offseason.
New York has already been linked to top infielders like Willy Adames, Alex Bregman, Christian Walker, and Pete Alonso.
And while they could be in play for those free agents, the Yankees might be more inclined to bolster their infield via trade; especially because that would help them conserve their allotted free agency money for the pursuit of Juan Soto.
A trade opens up the potential for many more players to possibly don pinstripes next season. And according to a November 4 article from USA Today's Bob Nightengale, one All-Star infielder from a top National League team may have just entered the trading block
"If someone needs a slugger like Nick Castellanos, or outfield help in Brandon Marsh, or third baseman Alec Bohm, the Phillies are listening," Nightengale wrote.
While all three of these players are compelling, Bohm makes the most sense for the Yankees. The 28 -year-old finished the 2024 regular season with a .280 average, .780 OPS, 15 home runs, and 97 RBIs.
However, that stat line doesn't tell the entire story, because Bohm was one of baseball's best offensive infielders through the All-Star break (which earned him his first All-Star appearance) but struggled mightily in the second half.
That said, advanced metrics show that Bohm was one of MLB's best third basemen this season, both offensively and defensively.
If the Yankees could acquire Bohm without giving up too many top prospects in return, he could be the steal of the winter.