Could Yankees Trade Fan-Favorite Hurler For NL Postseason Hero This Winter?
New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes has been out of action since suffering a flexor strain in his left elbow on September 25.
While Cortes seems to be progressing well from the injury and could become available for New York if they advance to the World Series, there has been some speculation about what his future may hold after this season.
An October 14 article from Bleacher Report's Joel Rueter deemed Cortes a potential trade chip this offseason, writing, "Cortes saw his name surface in rumors at the 2024 deadline, with the Yankees set to move him if they had landed one of their top targets on the trade market. Between those rumblings and his public disapproval when he was briefly moved to the bullpen in September, it feels like a breakup is coming."
If the Yankees were to trade Cortes away, the question would be what pieces they'd look for in return — and which teams they'd willingly trade Cortes to.
Given the Yankees' struggles at both corner infield positions this season, there's a good chance they'll try to find an improvement at either spot this winter. And an October 15 article from Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer suggested that Los Angeles Dodgers superstar slugger Max Muncy could be on the trading block this offseason.
"Trading Muncy this winter is something the Dodgers should be willing to consider," Rymer wrote.
"As he's tallied 190 home runs since 2018, it would be easy to market the 34-year-old as a top source of left-handed power. They could then use the savings on his $14.5 million salary to address other needs, be it re-signing Teoscar Hernández or adding starting pitching."
Muncy has hit two big home runs for the Dodgers this postseason (including one against the New York Mets on Monday) and has experience playing both first and third base. Given that the Dodgers' rotation has been injury-plagued, adding a versatile lefty like Cortes via trade for 2025 would make a lot of sense.
This trade could present a win-win scenario for both the Yankees and the Dodgers. Yet, if these two teams were to face off in the World Series, they may not be eager to deal with each other this winter.