Curtis Granderson Announces His Retirement: "It's been an honor to wear my socks high"

After 16 big-league seasons, Curtis Granderson has announced his retirement from Major League Baseball.

In a post on social media Friday morning, Granderson explained that even after the greater part of two decades, not much has changed since he was playing in Little League.

"My parents and fans are still my greatest fans, and they impart the same message today that they did back then: give back, never forget to enjoy the ride, and don't think; have fun," the three-time All-Star wrote.

Granderson wore seven big-league uniforms in his career. After being drafted by the Tigers in the 3rd round of the 2002 MLB June Amateur Draft, the outfielder spent his first six years in baseball with Detroit. Granderson played the next eight years in New York -- suiting up for four years with the Yankees and Mets respectively.

As his career began to wind to a close, Granderson spent one year -- or less -- with four different clubs, finishing up with the Miami Marlins in 2019.

"I'm eternally grateful to every team and every city I've had the opportunity to call 'home'" Granderson wrote, tagging Major League Baseball and MLB Players' Association on his post. "Detroit, New York (both the Bronx and Queens), Los Angeles, Toronto, Milwaukee, Miami and of course, my hometown of Chicago."

Over the course of his career, Granderson compiled 1,800 hits, 344 home runs, 153 stolen bases and 1,217 runs scored. He hangs it up with a career slash line of .249/.337/.465 -- his career WAR is an impressive 47.3.

Although the University of Illinois at Chicago alum never won a championship, he grew comfortable making postseason appearances. He reached the playoffs in eight of his 16 seasons, falling just short of a ring in the 2006 World Series with Detroit and again in 2015 with the Mets.

As a member of the Yankees, Granderson was in the prime of his career, appearing in the All-Star Game in two consecutive seasons -- for the only time in his career -- from 2011 to 2012. In the latter of those two seasons, he crushed a career-high 43 home runs. One year prior, Granderson finished in fourth place in the American League MVP race, leading all of baseball with 136 runs scored and finishing with the highest total of RBI in the AL (119).

His performance in 2011 -- as the Yankees center fielder -- was so spectacular, it earned him a spot on our Yankees 2010s All-Decade Team.

What Yankees fans -- and all fans for that matter -- may remember most from his time in pinstripes, however, is a nickname given by John Sterling, the Yanks' radio play-by-play announcer. He called the Bombers' budding star The Grandy Man and it quickly became one of the league's most well-known nicknames.

Whether or not Granderson is worthy of Baseball Hall of Fame consideration remains to be seen -- that'll be up for debate over the next five years until the outfielder is eligible to appear on the ballot -- but Granderson's mix of power and speed made him one of the league's most talented players during his prime.

What the stats don't show is that Granderson was respected and beloved around the game, mentoring young players late in his career and always placing an emphasis on giving back to the community. Not to mention, he always had an infectious smile on his face.

If you hadn't already assumed this would be the case, the Grandy Man confirmed in his post, this certainly won't be the last time the baseball world hears from Curtis Granderson.

"As I close out this wonderful chapter in my life and step away from my days on the field, I know that my role in this game is only just getting started." Granderson explained. "I look forward to continuing my work helping to diversify the sport, paving the way for young kids to learn and grow."

