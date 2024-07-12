Cy Young Favorite Has Chance Of Trade; Yankees Would Be Prime Landing Spot
The New York Yankees could use some more firepower in the starting rotation and one of the best pitchers in baseball has a chance of being traded.
New York's rotation was great to begin the season but has regressed as of late. The Yankees could use a boost around the trade deadline that wouldn't hurt the payroll too much. There is a plethora of players who could end up being moved.
The New York Post's Jon Heyman put together a list of some of the top pitchers who could be traded and surprisingly mentioned Detroit Tigers superstar Tarik Skubal as a trade option, although he listed the chances as low.
"It would take a massive haul to pry this huge star with two more years of control," Heyman said. "Jack Flaherty is more likely to go. Odds to go: 8-1 against (11 percent)."
While the odds of Skubal being traded aren't high, he is someone the Yankees should look into. He is one of the best pitchers in baseball right now and has a strong chance of taking home the American League Cy Young Award this year.
If the Yankees could acquire him, they would have a bonafide star until at least the 2027 season under team control. New York would have to give a lot up prospect-wise, but he could help the rotation out without breaking the bank.
He has a 2.37 ERA so far this season in 18 starts and could be just what the Yankees need.
More MLB: Yankees Trade For Rookie Of The Year 'Makes Sense' But Viewed As Unlikely