David Cone: Mariano Rivera's Legacy and if Derek Jeter Will Join Mo as Unanimous HOF Inductee

How will Mariano Rivera be remembered? Will Derek Jeter join Mo as the second ever unanimous vote getter into the Hall of Fame? David Cone, from the red carpet at the Mariano Rivera Foundation Gala, has the answers.

David Cone spent six seasons with the Bronx Bombers, capturing four World Series titles along the way. When asked to pick his favorite memory with Mariano Rivera, the right-hander admitted there's quite a few to choose from, but didn't hesitate in making his pick.

"I think the first World Series championship in 1996," Cone said. "[Rivera] was actually a setup guy for John Wetteland who was our closer at the time, but the minute Mariano came into Game 6 at Yankee Stadium that night, we knew the game was over."

Rivera was in just his second year with the Yankees in 1996, and yet looking back, Cone already had complete faith in the Panama native coming out of the bullpen.

"He pitched electric innings that night and actually that year was one of his most dominant years," Cone explained. "He pitched over 100 innings that year, but in that particular game, the minute we had a lead, and he was in the game, we knew the game was over."

Cone was one of the hundreds of guests to appear at the Mariano Rivera Foundation Gala on Saturday night in the Bronx, honoring the legendary career of the Hall Of Fame closer and benefiting a great cause.

Constructing a new Learning Center for children in New Rochelle is just one of the many ways Rivera has given back to the New York community over the course of his career and since his retirement in 2013.

"He backs it up, he doesn’t just talk the talk," Cone said on Rivera's presence in the community. "He really does back it up and he gets involved with everything he says he is going to get involved with ... He wants to make a change in the community."

Cone, who has witnessed Rivera set records and achieve legendary status from the dugout and the broadcast booth, is also familiar with Mo's off the field charitable initiatives. To Coney, when picking the top consummate professionals in baseball history, Rivera ranks "right at the top."

"There’s nobody like Mariano," he said. "The influence he’s had on the game, both on and off the field, culturally among the Latin American community, he’s a hero and a mentor to so many young players."

When it comes to Rivera's Hall of Fame induction, becoming the first player in MLB history to get to Cooperstown without dissent, Cone recognizes that Rivera was as deserving as any inductee and may not be the last to be voted in unanimously.

"Mariano is the first unanimous vote getter and that’s a historical figure in my mind," Cone explained. "He broke the flood gates and maybe there will be others now that will follow along but it took a long time to get that first unanimous selection and Mariano was a fitting choice"

So, if the flood gates are now open, does that mean Derek Jeter has a good shot of getting in unanimously as well?

To Cone, a ballot featuring a second consecutive unanimous inductee is "quite possibly" going to occur in 2020.

"Now that it’s been done once, it should be easier the second time," Cone said. "It’s hard to say, the voters have the way they vote for different reasons nowadays, the younger voters tend to be more modern, in terms of their analytical approach so it’ll be interesting to see."

