Derek Jeter Would've Moved Out of New York City if Yankees Lost to Mets in 2000 World Series

Max Goodman

When the Yankees won the 2000 World Series, there was more at stake than just clinching the club's third consecutive championship.

Looking back on the series in which the Hall of Fame shortstop secured his fourth ring in a span of five years, Jeter recalled having "everything to lose" against the Bombers' crosstown rival.

"If we didn't win that World Series against the Mets, I think I would've moved out of the city, because in my mind it was a battle for New York," Jeter told YES Network in an interview this week. 

It's not the first time the all-time great shortstop has made such a statement. 

Days after the Yankees defeated the Mets in five games, Tom Verducci's piece 'The Toast of the Town' was printed in the November 6, 2000 edition of Sports Illustrated.

Not only did Jeter deliver a near-verbatim comment about moving out of the city, he went even further about the three World Series rings he had already won.

"We had a lot to lose," Jeter says. "I'm serious: I would have moved right out of the city if we'd lost. You could have taken our three rings and thrown them out the window, as far as Yankees fans were concerned. I'm glad I played in a Subway Series, but maybe once is enough."

READ: Derek Jeter's Greatest Hits From the SI Vault

As he proved time and time again in his iconic 20-year career, Jeter wasn't fazed by the added pressure. New York's shortstop posted a .409 batting average (9-for-22) en route to earning the series' Most Valuable Player Award.

In Game 4, Jeter crushed the first pitch of the game over the left-center field wall at Shea Stadium for a leadoff home run. The next night, Jeter tied a decisive Game 5 with a solo shot in the sixth off southpaw Al Leiter. 

READ: 25 most memorable hits of Derek Jeter's career

"The Mets had a great team," The Captain recalled this week with YES. "All eyes were on New York that particular time. We had to win. I felt as though we had everything to lose. I never like to hear when teams are playing and they say, 'we had nothing to lose.' We had the World Series to lose. I think for us, it was a little bit more than that."

To watch Jeter's full interview with YES Network, head to their Youtube page.

Looking back on two decades in pinstripes, when asked which of his five championships mean the most, Jeter acknowledged that each is special in its own way. A World Series title in 2000 against the Mets, however, stands above the rest. 

"They're all special, but the Mets series – I think from all the pressures that came from outside of the field. The pressures from whether it was the media or the fanbase in New York. That added a little bit extra to it, but in my mind that made it that much more fun."

