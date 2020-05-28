Celebrate 25th Anniversary of Derek Jeter's Debut With 64 Consecutive Hours of Jeter Programming on MLB Network

Looking for a way to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Derek Jeter's Major League debut on Friday? Well, here's a reason to sit on the couch and watch television all weekend long.

MLB Network is airing 64 consecutive hours of Derek Jeter programming, including 13 signature games from the Hall of Famer's illustrious career, stretching from Friday morning to Sunday evening.

From World Series highlights to historic milestones, All-Star Game appearances to Jeter's most iconic moments on the diamond, here's a look at MLB Network's schedule for this weekend:

Friday, May 29

6:00 a.m. – World Series Highlights: 1996, New York Yankees vs Atlanta Braves – Derek Jeter captures his first World Series ring to finish off his stellar rookie season as New York defeats future Hall of Famers Tom Glavine, Greg Maddux and John Smoltz in six games.

7:30 a.m. – World Series Highlights: 1998, New York Yankees vs San Diego Padres – Jeter and the Bombers take care of business, sweeping Tony Gwynn and the Padres to cap off a 114-win season.

9:00 a.m. – 2009 World Series Film – Relive Jeter's fifth and final World Series title as New York takes down the Philadelphia Phillies. The Captain hit over .400 in this series.

11:00 a.m. – Baseball's Seasons: 1995 – Look back at the 1995 season including Jeter's debut, Cal Ripken Jr. breaking Lou Gehrig's record and the Braves take on Cleveland in the World Series.

12:00 p.m. – New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners, May 30, 1995 – Jeter collects his first Major League hit.

3:00 p.m. – New York Yankees at Cleveland Indians, April 2, 1996 – On Opening Day, Jeter blasts his first home run of his career.

On Opening Day, Jeter blasts his first home run of his career. 6:00 p.m. – MLB Tonight – Matt Vasgersian, Dan Plesac and Harold Reynolds discuss the latest baseball news and reminisce about Jeter’s Hall of Fame career.

7:00 p.m. – Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees, 1996 ALCS Game 1 – Jeter goes 4-for-5 with a home run in the Yankees' extra-innings 5-4 win over Baltimore.

10:00 p.m. – New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles, 1996 ALCS Game 5 – Jeter goes 2-for-5 while batting leadoff, in a 6-4 Yankees victory to head to the World Series.

Saturday, May 30

9:00 a.m. – Play Ball – Host Harold Reynolds presents an all-Jeter and Yankees edition of MLB Network’s kids-focused program, including tips from Jeter himself on how to develop your baseball skills.

10:00 a.m. – 2000 MLB All-Star Game at Atlanta's Turner Field – Jeter takes home All-Star Game MVP, going 3-for-3 against Kevin Brown, Randy Johnson and Al Leiter.

1:00 p.m. – New York Yankees at New York Mets, 2000 World Series Game 4 – Jeter hits a leadoff home run as the Yankees climb to a 3-1 series lead.

4:00 p.m. – New York Yankees at Oakland Athletics, 2001 ALDS Game 3 – Rewatch Jeter's "flip play" to nab Oakland's Jeremy Giambi at the plate in a 1-0 Yankees win

6:30 p.m. – MLB's 20 Greatest Games: Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Yankees, 2001 World Series Game 4 – Joe Torre and Tim McCarver join Bob Costas and Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci to relive the first home run in November in baseball history, giving Jeter the nickname "Mr. November"

8:00 p.m. – Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Yankees, 2001 World Series Game 4 – Watch as Jeter becomes "Mr. November" as he hits a walk-off home run in the 10th inning to give the Yankees to a 4-3 victory.

Sunday, May 31

7:30 a.m. – World Series Highlights: 2000, New York Yankees vs New York Mets – The Yankees capture their third straight World Series title, defeating the crosstown rival New York Mets. Jeter was also named World Series MVP.

10:00 a.m. – Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees, July 1, 2004 – Jeter leaps headfirst into the stands to make "the catch," as part of the Yankees' come-from-behind victory.

12:00 p.m. – Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees, September 11, 2009 – Jeter breaks the Yankees' all-time hit record, going 2-for-4 with an RBI.

2:00 p.m. – Philadelphia Phillies at New York Yankees, 2009 World Series Game 6 – Jeter goes 3-for-5 as the Yankees clinch the franchise's 27th World Series championship.

5:00 p.m. – Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees, July 9, 2011 – Jeter goes 5-for-5, homering for his 3000th career hit.

8:00 p.m. – Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees, September 25, 2014 – Jeter collects a walk-off hit in his final career game at Yankee Stadium.

MLB Network's Bob Costas will introduce all 13 games and offer his own unique commentary on the four contests he called (Game 1 of the 1996 ALCS, Game 5 of the 1996 ALCS, the 2000 MLB All-Star Game at Turner Field, and Jeter’s last game at Yankee Stadium).

All times listed above are EST.

Jeter's Hall of Fame induction ceremony, originally scheduled for later this summer in Cooperstown, was canceled and rescheduled for 2021 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The all-time shortstop was voted in this winter one vote shy of being elected unanimously.

