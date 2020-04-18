Derek Jeter Donates Yankees Memorabilia to Raise Funds For COVID-19 Relief in 'ALL IN Challenge'

Derek Jeter is the latest member of the Yankees family to go "all in" and accept the ALL IN Challenge.

The newly elected Hall of Famer is donating a prized possession from the final season of his illustrious career in New York in hopes of raising money for those impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Jeter has placed the Yankees jersey he wore during the 2014 All-Star Game up for auction.

"Look, there's a lot of people struggling out there to put food on the table," Jeter explained on camera in a video announcing his participation in this initiative. "Whether it's kids, the elderly, or our heroes on the front line, we all need to come together to help out as much as we can."

Sure, Jeter played in a total of 14 All-Star Games across his 20-year career in the Majors, but this was particularly significant. It was final time The Captain donned an All-Star Game uniform as he retired at the conclusion of the 2014 season.

"As a player, you understand what an honor it is to play in an All-Star Game so that's something that's pretty special to me," the legendary shortstop said. "I hope everyone out there comes up with some huge bids on all these items because the more money raised is more people that can be helped."

From emotional ovations, patented inside-out swings, to curtain calls, relive Jeter's final All-Star Game from his farewell season right here:

Yankees fans will recall Jeter didn't just make an appearance in his final Midsummer Classic, but he stole the show. Leading off for the American League at Target Field in Minnesota, Jeter went 2-for-2 with two base hits to the opposite field and a run scored.

He even made a spectacular diving stop at shortstop, almost robbing reigning National League Most Valuable Player Andrew McCutchen of a base hit to start the game.

READ: One lost vote shouldn't be a blemish on Derek Jeter's HOF legacy

Jeter joins a star-studded group of figures in sports, entertainment, music and more to accept the ALL In Challenge and donate historic items for auction or offer once-in-a-lifetime experiences to the public.

Alex Rodriguez, Aaron Judge, CC Sabathia and Aaron Boone have each announced their participation in the ALL IN Challenge as well.

In just a few days, as of Saturday afternoon, the ALL IN Challenge – powered by Fanatics – has eclipsed $10 million raised. Michael Rubin, founder of Fanatics and creator of this tremendous initiative, confirmed that 100 percent of the funds raised will go directly to nonprofit organizations designed to help those in need.

Jeter won't be the last to get involved either. Expect more celebrities and perhaps more members of the Yankees organization to go all in and join over the coming days and weeks. Enter for a chance to win and start bidding at allinchallenge.com where you can also find more information on the initiative and find new experiences added to the site every day.

