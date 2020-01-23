WATCH: Legendary Athletes and Celebrities Congratulate Jeter on HOF Election

In a sports town like New York, plenty of athletes have achieved greatness.

Derek Jeter's election into the Baseball Hall of Fame this week is yet another all-time accomplishment to add to the list of individual honors and legendary performances by athletes in the Big Apple.

Carmelo Anthony -- who spent seven seasons with the New York Knicks and currently sits seventh all-time in franchise history with 10,186 points -- said it best.

"You know and I know, as well as the world knows, it was only a matter of time."

Anthony, along with superstars Robinson Cano, Victor Cruz, Justin Tuck, CC Sabathia, Michael Strahan and more, each extended congratulations to The Captain in a video, posted by Major League Baseball on social media:

"You more than deserve it," Strahan exclaimed in his portion of the clip. "You're a Hall of Famer on the field, off the field and everything you do. I'm proud of you, I'm happy for you, enjoy this because you deserve every bit of it. You worked for every bit of it and now you can claim you're a baseball Hall of Famer -- not many can say that."

The New York Giants' legend is right -- only one percent of the 19,960 players to ever put on a big-league baseball uniform have been inducted into the hallowed Hall. Strahan -- who was one of the best to ever sack the quarterback in NFL history -- and Jeter share something in common. They're both sixth all-time in hits -- Jeter in hits off opponents (3,465) and Strahan in hits on opponents (141.5 sacks).

READ: Derek Jeter's failed bid at unanimity shouldn't be a blemish on his HOF career

Aside from those who grew famous with their efforts between the lines in New York, actor and comedian Larry David, comic duo Desus and Mero as well as rapper Nas also commented on Mr. November's transcendent career.

"I was a tremendous shortstop when I was younger," David joked. "If not for years of fruitless standup and unemployment, you might have been giving this speech for me! Who knows."

Current big leaguers, like Yankees' right fielder Aaron Judge, Robinson Cano -- Jeter's former double-play partner in the Bronx -- and the 2019 American League Most Valuable Player Mike Trout, all agreed on how much Jeter means to them and the game of baseball.

"What an inspiration you've been to so many young players out there and to this younger generation," Judge said. "You always played the game right and motivated even me as a kid to go out there and play my best no matter the situation."

READ: Brian Cashman, Joe Torre and the entire Yankees family congratulates Jeter

"Growing up, you were a role model to me," Trout explained. "Still, to this day, I try to emulate the way you carry yourself on and off the field. I just wanted to give you a huge congrats and I'm happy for you."

Others featured include Yankees' skipper Aaron Boone, Jeter's former teammate Jorge Posada and Los Angeles Angels first baseman -- and in all likelihood, future Hall of Famer -- Albert Pujols.

Jeter will be inducted into Cooperstown on July 26 -- a doable drive up from Manhattan, it's safe to say plenty of notable athletes and celebrities that were impacted by Jeter's career will be in attendance.

To keep up with all of InsideThePinstripes' coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page. For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman