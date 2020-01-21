YankeeMaven
Top Stories
News

Derek Jeter Elected to Hall of Fame, Misses Unanimous Selection by One Vote

Max Goodman

It wasn't a question of whether or not Derek Jeter would be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame -- all eyes were on the percentage attached to how many votes the shortstop received.

Jeter received the highest percentage of votes among any position player in baseball history, but fell one vote shy of becoming the Hall's second unanimous selected. 396 of the 397 eligible voters from the Baseball Writer's Association of America had a checkmark next to Jeter's name on the ballot.

Joining No. 2 on the 2020 Hall of Fame ballot is right fielder Larry Walker -- in his tenth and final year of eligibility. The two all-time greats will be inducted into Cooperstown this July alongside backstop Ted Simmons and trailblazing executive Marvin Miller as part of the Veteran's Committee's vote.

Jeter's induction comes as no surprise. His résumé over a prolific 20-year big-league career was the epitome of a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

As the starting shortstop for the game's most storied franchise, Jeter set records for the most hits (3,465), games played (2,747), at-bats (11,195), stolen bases (358) and doubles (544) in New York Yankees history. He has the sixth most hits in baseball history, one of just 32 players to ever eclipse the 3,000-hit plateau.

WATCH: Max Goodman breaks down his Hall of Fame ballot -- if he had an official vote

His dominance wasn't merely compiled during the regular season. Jeter played a full season's worth of games in the postseason -- en route to five World Series titles, Jeter played in 158 playoff games (the most of any player in baseball history). When it mattered most -- in the months of October and (Mr.) November -- Jeter was a remarkable career .308 hitter with 20 home runs. His 200 hits and 111 runs scored are all-time postseason records.

The Captain appeared in 14 All-Star Games and was recognized as the American League Rookie of the Year in 1996 -- he won five Silver Sluggers and five Gold Glove Awards at his position, one of the most physically and mentally demanding spots on the diamond.

Mariano Rivera was undeniably the best closer of all-time (with a record 652 saves) and earned the first unanimous selection in baseball history. Jeter came one vote shy of replicating what his fellow member of the Core Fore was able to accomplish. His 99.7 percent vote was the most for a position player since Ken Griffey Jr. in 2016 (99.3) -- Griffey missed three votes that year.

Nonetheless, you can argue Jeter was also one of the best to ever play shortstop. 

Only 19 players have appeared in more than 2,000 games at the position -- among them, Jeter has the highest OPS (.817), the most hits, runs (1,923) and championship rings. He produced 12 seasons with a batting average north of .300 -- that's tied for the most at the position ever. Honus Wagner and Luke Appling were the only other shortstops to accomplish such a feat -- both those two finalized their career before 1950.

Vote tally aside, Jeter's career transcends the game of baseball. His legacy is now forever etched in baseball history.

To keep up with all of Yankee Maven's coverage, click the "follow" button at the top righthand corner of this page. For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Goodman: Breaking Down My Hall of Fame Ballot

Who will be inducted alongside Yankees legend Derek Jeter? Read for Max Goodman's 2020 Hall of Fame Ballot and watch as he details his decisions

Max Goodman

What Aaron Judge Avoiding Arbitration Means For His Future in New York

Read for the financial implications of Aaron Judge's $8.5 million contract and what it means for his future with the Yankees

Max Goodman

by

Max Goodman

CC Sabathia: Yankees Would Have "Whooped the Dodgers" in 2017 World Series

CC Sabathia thinks the Yankees would have had no trouble with the Dodgers in the 2017 World Series. Read for more on a hypothetical New York versus Los Angeles matchup.

Max Goodman

by

EHS

Revisiting the Race For 2017 American League Most Valuable Player

With the Astros' sign-stealing scandal in mind, who was more deserving of the 2017 AL MVP Award? Yankees' Aaron Judge or Jose Altuve?

Max Goodman

Staten Island Yankees to Give Away Miniature Trash Cans

The Staten Island Yankees plan to give away mini trash cans in a game against a Houston Astros' minor-league affiliate

Max Goodman

by

playfair

Yankees Trade Stephen Tarpley to Marlins, Acquire Third Baseman James Nelson

Tarpley was designated for assignment when the Yankees finalized Brett Gardner's one-year deal

Max Goodman

WATCH: Mark Teixeira Says The Mets "Have To Fire Carlos Beltran"

Mark Teixeira believes the Mets need to fire Carlos Beltran for his involvement as a member of the Houston Astros in the 2017 sign-stealing scandal

Max Goodman

Goodman: Beyond 2017 ALCS Loss, Astros' Sign-Stealing Scandal Couldn't Have Worked Out Better For Yankees

Read for Max Goodman's take on the sign-stealing scandals in Houston and Boston -- paving the way for the Yankees to dominate in the 2020s

Max Goodman

Yankees Announce Changes to Player Health and Performance Staff

Eric Cressey takes over as New York's new Director of Player Health and Performance while longtime trainer Steve Donohue will have a smaller role in 2020.

Max Goodman

Houston Astros Face Severe Punishments in Sign-Stealing Scandal

The Houston Astros, who beat the New York Yankees in the 2017 ALCS and went on to win the World Series that year, were punished for stealing signs

Max Goodman