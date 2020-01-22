Does Derek Jeter Belong on the 'Mount Rushmore' of New York Yankees Hall of Famers?

It's not every day the face of a franchise is inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Derek Jeter, who's legendary 20-year career in pinstripes transcends the game of baseball, is yet another New York Yankee to receive the sport's highest honor.

Now that Jeter is officially set to be enshrined along with the likes of Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle and more, we can debate where The Captain ranks among the most iconic Bronx Bombers to have a spot in Cooperstown.

Max Goodman stopped by SI NOW on Tuesday, revealing his 'Mount Rushmore' among Yankees inducted in the Hall. Does the older generation of great Yankees prevail on your top-four list?

Further, although Jeter fell one vote shy of joining Mariano Rivera as the second Hall of Fame electee to be voted in unanimously, the two members of the Core Four still produced equally iconic big-league careers. After all, they'll forever be separated by a mere 0.3 percent of the Baseball Writer's Association of America's revered tally.

Does the best closer of all-time edge out Mr. November? Or do Jeter's stats and off-the-field celebrity in New York City give him the advantage over The Sandman? Goodman reveals his take on a question with no right answer.

