Speaking on behalf of an entire generation, this week has been emotional.

The highs of Derek Jeter's Baseball Hall of Fame election and ensuing press conference were exhilarating. I was on the edge of my seat when the results of the Baseball Writer's Association of America's official ballot were released last Tuesday. My mouth dropped when we learned in real time that one single voter had left Jeter off their ballot -- his close call with unanimity, however, couldn't break my spirits.

I listened to Jeter answer questions about his illustrious career on television and on a reporters conference call that night, beaming about my childhood hero receiving the sport's highest individual honor -- I knew that one voter's decision wouldn't negatively impact The Captain's legacy.

One day later, I held back tears of joy as I sat in the back row of the Hall of Fame introductory press conference, watching Jeter put on his cream-colored Hall of Fame jersey for the first time.

I had seen Jeter in person before -- in pinstripes, of course, and in his new executive role with the Miami Marlins. Seeing Jeter don his Hall of Fame threads in person, however, was indescribable.

'Is this really happening?' I asked myself.

On Sunday came the lowest of lows. News of a helicopter accident in California made the world stand still. Once again, I held back tears.

As mixed reports inundated my timeline, I felt shock, disbelief and a physical blow to the gut. The world losing an icon like Kobe Bryant is enough, but his 13-year-old daughter and a total of nine individuals losing their lives as well was just awful.

I refreshed social media obsessively. We all did. Any moment now, a tweet would pop up and announce the rumors were fabricated, that it was all falsified information, or Bryant and the other passengers had survived... right?

Once reports were confirmed, reality began to set in.

Is this really happening?

My generation grew up falling in love with the games of baseball and basketball during Derek Jeter and Kobe Bryant's primes.

They both had their first full professional seasons in 1996, a year before I was born. By the time I started appreciating their greatness, they already had multiple championships to their names.

The similarities between their legendary careers are uncanny -- the list of comparisons is a long one.

Both Jeter and Bryant remained on one team for their entire careers, spending exactly two decades as the face of their respective franchises. There were contract disputes, trade rumors and the like, but these icons found a way to stay in one uniform. You and I both know how uncommon that is nowadays. Not to mention their ability to fearlessly represent two of the most storied franchises -- under the spotlight of the nation's two biggest markets -- in all of professional sports.

Each superstar won five titles. Each led their own dynasty teams to three-peats.

While Kobe had his heavily-publicized feud in L.A. with fellow superstar Shaquille O'Neal, Jeter had his in the Bronx with Alex Rodriguez.

Jeter set Yankees' franchise records (including hits and games played). Bryant set Lakers' franchise records (in points scored and games played).

They both burst on the scene as phenoms. Jeter, voted American League Rookie of the Year, helped the Yanks to a World Series championship in '96. Bryant, voted to the NBA All-Rookie team that same year, was scoring in postseason games as an 18-year-old.

Their excellence made them ambassadors to the NBA and MLB, appearing in countless All-Star Games, perennially stealing the show on nationally televised broadcasts. And yet, whether it was Game 7 of a playoff series, or a random Tuesday night and tail end of a back-to-back against a lowly opponent, they played the game one way. Their consistent competitiveness, tenacity and will to win led to moments like Jeter diving headfirst into the stands for a pop fly and Bryant knocking down two free throws after tearing his achilles. They played the game to win with a mental fortitude you simply can't teach.

Finally, as fans said goodbye in the final days of their careers, Jeter and Bryant gave us all moments we won't soon forget. For Bryant, dropping 60 points in his final contest in the iconic purple and gold -- a high-volume shooting night for one of the best scorers in basketball history. For Jeter, a walk-off base hit to the opposite field in his final game in pinstripes -- a storybook ending in the most 'Jeterian' way.

I could go on. Bottom line is for my entire life, and the entire lives of countless sports fans around the world, Derek Jeter and Kobe Bryant were as good as it gets.

I'll preface this by saying, I was a diehard Dwyane Wade fan as a kid. With family in Miami, Wade's jersey was the one I would buy over and over again as I grew out of worn down and deteriorated tops with the No. 3 on the back. While Jeter was always my favorite on the diamond as a native New Yorker, Wade was my guy on the court.

Even still, Kobe Bryant was one of my favorites. Just like Jeter during his prolific career, Kobe was all of our heroes.

I remember it all like it was yesterday. On the playground -- and eventually at organized practices -- it was all about emulating my idols.

We all wanted to be like Jeter. After little league, I didn't play much shortstop, but I wished I did for that reason alone. No matter where I stood between the lines -- as long as there was a glove in my hand and a ground ball hit to my back-hand side, I'd go out of my way to make sure I'd have to reach out for it and launch myself into the air before throwing across my body.

"Jeter!" I'd yell.

The same goes with a basketball in my hands. Ask anyone. Fading away unnecessarily on a fairly routine jump shot in an intramural game is a passion of mine. When I got out of breath, I'd bend down to rest my hands on my knees together, just like Bryant did.

And of course, tossing garbage into a trash can -- well, let's be honest, throwing anything into any target -- was cause for the same one word each time.

"Kobe!" I'd yell.

My generation wanted to be Kobe Bryant and Derek Jeter. Thanks to the internet and social media -- archiving years of highlights and historic moments, accessible in an instant -- generations to come can still idolize them. They were -- and still are -- the ultimate standard.

But so few of those kids with posters on their walls and eyes glued to television and laptop screens actually make it to the highest level of competitive sports. At a certain age, those dreams fade into life's realities. It happened to me, and odds are it was the case for you as well.

Even for the select few that go pro, achieving their transcendent level of excellence is even more of a far-out challenge.

So, in a week where my generation has been bombarded with the emotional highs and lows of our heroes moving on, it may seem impossible to athletically follow in their footsteps. Over the last 48 hours alone, we've scrolled through hundreds of posts on social media from people of different colors and creeds all grieving over one man we won't hear from again.

I'll speak on behalf of an entire generation one more time. As an individual that has no future with a ball in his hands, I still plan on idolizing my two childhood role models. This time, not in hopes of replicating their athletic prowess, but their values outside of the game -- a commitment and adoration to their families.

At Jeter's Hall of Fame press conference, what stood out to me the most wasn't his statistical output and individual accolades, nor the memorable plays that made his career so special. I lost count of how many times The Captain referenced and directly thanked his family.

"Both my parents have been supportive throughout my entire life, not just my professional baseball career, and I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for them," Jeter said Wednesday afternoon, revealing that his parents were babysitting his two young daughters at the time of the presser.

When asked about his first big-league game -- an 0-5 performance in Seattle in May of 1995 -- what Jeter remembered most wasn't what happened on the field, it was a trip to McDonald's later that night with his dad.

Jeter was also beyond grateful for his wife, Hannah, who hadn't been around for much of his career, but supported him through his first five years of retirement away from the game he had devoted his entire life to.

As for his daughters -- Bella Raine and Story Grey -- Jeter gushed at the thought of telling them stories about his career as a professional baseball player once they're old enough to understand. His face lit up when speaking about his children being around to witness his Hall of Fame induction -- as bright as it did during any conversation about records set or championships won.

"I wanted my two daughters to be around because they obviously never saw me play," he explained. "They don’t know much about my career, they don’t know that side of me. It was a special moment because my family, my friends are extremely important to me. They’re the reason I’m here today."

One more similarity between Jeter and Bryant: they both only have daughters.

Jeter has two. Bryant had four.

After Sunday's tragedy, Jeter wrote a profound piece about his relationship with Bryant in The Players' Tribune -- he recalled the "special" conversations the two shared, each time one had a new daughter. Rather than his gifts as an athlete, his resolute work ethic and renowned 'Mamba mentality,' they spoke of their families.

"He cared much more about being a husband to Vanessa and a dad to his girls," Jeter described. "He loved his family -- he was his family. That’s what was important.

And that’s the Kobe I’ll remember."

Sure, plenty of tributes online in honor of Bryant's life and legacy feature highlight reels of slam dunks and buzzer beaters. The ones that resonate the most, however, and bring those tears back to our eyes are the stories of Bryant as a family man.

Host of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon -- like Jeter -- has two daughters and recalled similar conversations about parenting with Kobe over decades of their friendship. Northwestern Men's Basketball head coach Chris Collins -- who knew Bryant since the all-time great was born, as both their father's played for the Philadelphia 76ers at the time -- broke down in a presser, reminding us that he has a 13-year-old daughter of his own. ESPN's Elle Duncan emotionally reminisced of Bryant explaining he'd have several more girls if he could, calling himself a "girl dad."

And my other hero Dwyane Wade, in a selfie video on social media, fought through tears to say thank you. Thank you to Kobe for the years of competition as rivals on the court, and years as teammates on the USA Basketball roster, but even more so for being "a father, a husband, a son, a brother."

"Thank you for being my friend," Wade said. "I love you."

On Sunday, Bryant was on his way to coach his daughter Gianna's youth basketball team. One of her teammates, Alyssa -- daughter of John Altobelli, head baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, CA. -- was also on board the helicopter that crashed. Altobelli was a former head coach of the Brewster Whitecaps in the Cape Cod League, coaching big-league standouts Aaron Judge and Jeff McNeil back in 2012.

Bryant was being a dad until the moment his life -- and that of his 13-year-old daughter -- suddenly came to an end.

Video of Bryant and Gianna -- or Gigi -- surfaced on social media a few weeks ago, as the two sat courtside at a Brooklyn Nets game. Surely you've seen it by now.

It was a source of jokes at first -- we all chuckled, hypothesizing what Kobe was telling his daughter as she listened intently -- but in retrospect, it shows what kind of father he was.

He was passing down his knowledge of basketball to one of his daughter's -- a teenager that dreamed of playing in the WNBA someday. Something tells me, if Gigi had been interested in pursuing softball, tennis or any sport for that matter, the two of them would still be in the front row, a dad helping his daughter seek out and realize her dreams.

"I’ve seen the guy go for 81. I’ve seen him hit all kinds of buzzer beaters. I’ve seen him win gold medals and championship rings," Jeter wrote on Sunday. "But I’ve still never seen him look as happy, in those big moments on the court, as he looked the other day off of it: with an arm around Gigi, sitting courtside, and just….. talking. Yeah, sure, talking hoops — but you got the feeling in those moments that he would have been content talking about anything."

This was as clear as ever two years ago at Bryant's jersey retirement ceremony. Kobe was so eloquent and well-spoken, thanking the legends before him that inspired him to succeed and for the Lakers organization, believing in a "skinny ol' kid from Lower Merion High School in Philadelphia."

He finished his address, however, with a message to his family -- his wife and daughters sitting courtside at Staples Center. It was as though the thousands in attendance and the millions watching around the world disappeared and Kobe was just talking to his daughters at home.

"You guys know that if you do the work, you work hard enough, dreams come true," Bryant said. "You know that, we all know that. But hopefully what you get from tonight is the understanding that those times when you get up early and you work hard, those times when you stay up late and you work hard, those times where you don't feel like working -- you're too tired and don't want to push yourself -- but you do it anyway, that is actually the dream. That's the dream. It's not the destination, it's the journey. If you guys can understand that, then what you'll see happen is that you won't accomplish your dreams. Your dreams won't come true. Something greater will. If you guys can understand that, then I'm doing my job as a father."

Those were the final words of his speech. He dropped the mic on center court and immediately motioned to his family to come out onto the floor and join him.

Like Jeter speaking about his imminent induction into the Hall of Fame this summer, it's having family by your side that means more than the highest individual honors that sports can offer -- like a jersey retirement or being enshrined into the Hall of Fame.

Speaking on behalf of my generation, I think it's fair to say this:

No matter what it is we pursue in life -- no matter the job, career path or individual legacy left on the world -- these men inspire us all to put family first and to honor those that mean the most to us. Even if we dreamt as kids to follow in their footsteps in sports, we can't all be NBA or MLB All-Stars or hoist championship trophies -- being the best parent, the best son or daughter, the best wife or husband that we can possibly be is something all of us can strive toward.

Kobe wasn't perfect. He made his mistakes early in his life, choices that -- justifiably so -- are blemishes on his reputation. For some, it may be impossible to look past his sexual assault case, and that's understandable. But I chose to focus on the changes he made and how he acted later in his life.

Jeter knew Kobe better than any of us did -- certainly better than I did. He closed his piece in The Players' Tribune by emphasizing how much Kobe adored his family.

"Kobe just loved being a dad," Jeter wrote. "And when it comes to his legacy, I really hope we’re able to take the time to remember that as an essential part of it ... Rest in peace to Kobe Bryant -- who knew that his life was only as important as the love he had for the people in it. Who knew that he was born to play basketball. But it was family over everything."

This week was an emotional one.

In the span of seven days, we experienced together the highs and lows of two all-time greats -- and generational role models -- immortalized for two very different reasons.

So, for one moment, forget their accomplishments dribbling a basketball and slapping baseballs to the opposite field. Forget the rings, the championship banners and the parades.

Take away all the factors that made us fall in love with these iconic figures as kids, dreaming of a future in professional sports. And even if you do that, they are still two role models for us all.

I'll speak on behalf of my generation one more time.

I want to be just like Kobe Bryant and Derek Jeter.

