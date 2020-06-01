Derek Jeter: 'Time For Racial Hatred To End'

Derek Jeter may no longer be The Captain on the field, but he's continuing to lead off of it.

The Hall of Fame shortstop and CEO of the Miami Marlins released a powerful statement Monday afternoon in response to the killing of George Floyd.

"I am deeply saddened by the death of George Floyd and feel the pain and outrage it has caused his family and people throughout the world," Jeter wrote in a message posted to the Marlins Twitter page. "This is a narrative that has happened far too often with us as people of color."

Floyd died last week after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the back of his neck for several minutes. He was 46 years old.

"It is time for racial hatred to end and to be unquestionably recognized and responded to with severe punishment," Jeter said.

Chauvin has since been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Following Floyd's death, widespread protests have occurred in countless major cities across the United States, including both Miami and New York City.

"It's encouraging to see people of all colors around the world speaking out and protesting another human tragedy that has too often been the death of a black person," the former shortstop wrote in response to the ongoing demonstrations sweeping the nation. "No one should be excused from acts of racial hatred. Please do not allow anyone to demonize those who are standing up against these acts."

READ: 25 most memorable hits of Derek Jeter's career on 25th anniversary of the Hall of Fame shortstop's first hit

Jeter joins a growing group of current and former athletes to speak out publicly in response to the killing of Floyd and subsequent unrest.

From Michal Jordan to MLB's brightest stars in New York, the biggest names in sports have utilized their platform on social media to let their voice be heard and call for change.

Jeter concluded his statement with sentiments of hope, looking into the future as a parent of two young daughters. He called upon everyone to "take action" against all signs of racism moving forward.

"I hope that my children and nephews don't have to live in a society where people are unjustly treated because of the color of their skin," he wrote. "I hope that their white friends grow up to recognize that it is not only enough to verbalize their non-racist views, but also to participate at an active level to eradicate racism.

"I hope we can all denounce the insidious signs of racial hatred and take action as human beings."

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripe’s coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees