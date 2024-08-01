Despite Fan Reactions, New York Yankees Named Trade Deadline Winners
The New York Yankees might have just played their best series of the entire year as they swept the Philadelphia Phillies on the road.
This was as impressive of a series as the Yankees have played all season, and if they continue to trend this way, they could find themselves in an excellent position moving forward.
After starting the season as arguably the best team in baseball, New York has struggled in a big way throughout the past two months. However, there's a ton of talent on this team, and while there are some down spots that should've been addressed at the trade deadline, if everything is meshing, they will likely have a chance to compete for a World Series.
As usual with this ball club, that's going to rely on health. If they have multiple key players injured heading into the postseason, the Yankees can kiss their chances goodbye.
The trade deadline gave them an opportunity to address some of their major needs, which they somewhat did. The addition of Jazz Chisholm looks to be a perfect acquisition so far, as he's swinging the bat hotter than anybody in baseball since joining the Bronx Bombers.
Their other big get, Mark Leiter Jr., has some of the best strikeout stuff in the league and impressed in his first two outings with the team on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Some fans haven't been happy about the moves the front office made during the deadline, but that isn't uncommon. The Yankees could've added prime Barry Bonds and some would still likely have an issue with that.
Despite the outside chatter, Andy McCullough of The Athletic named them one of the winners of the trade deadline.
"The evaluation of this deadline depends on the performance of one man: Jazz Chisholm, Jr. Can he handle third base? Can he handle the spotlight? The Yankees made smaller deals to help their bullpen, but their biggest move involved the deal for Chisholm, a player who never quite lived up to his hype in Miami.
"The Yankees are betting that Chisholm will flourish under the pressure after a career playing for an after-thought franchise like the Marlins. If anything, his presence reduces the team’s dependence on struggling veteran infielder DJ LeMahieu."
It'll be a few months before anybody can truly judge what New York did at the trade deadline. However, they initially look like an improved team, even if they could've done more.