DJ LeMahieu Activated From 10-Day Injured List, Back in Yankees Lineup

NEW YORK — Riding a seven-game losing streak, the Yankees needed a boost. That's why New York's manager Aaron Boone felt particularly excited as he began to write in Saturday's lineup.

In the leadoff spot, he was able to pencil in "DJ LeMahieu" for the first time in almost two weeks.

LeMahieu was activated off the 10-day injured list by the Yankees on Saturday afternoon, returning to the big-league club after missing time due to a left thumb sprain.

"DJ's body of work speaks for itself," Boone said. "He's one of the best players in the game. So he's our catalyst. Excited to get him back in the lineup and write his name in the No. 1 spot."

READ: Yankees Have 'Powerful Conversation' About Racial Injustice On Jackie Robinson Day

With Gio Urshela still out and day-to-day, as he works back from a bone spur in his right elbow (something Boone assured wasn't a long term injury) LeMahieu is filling in at third base against the Mets. Miguel Andújar, who was hitting .129 (4-for-31) this season, was optioned to the Yankees' alternate site. It's the third time he's been sent down in 2020.

LeMahieu was placed on the IL on Aug. 16 after swinging and missing on a pitch in New York's victory over the Red Sox the day before. He immediately grabbed at his left thumb, a place he's been injured before in his big-league career, and was later taken out of the game.

READ: Yankees Lose Seventh Straight on Walk-Off Homer at Yankee Stadium

While LeMahieu was aiming to speed up his recovery from a "freak" injury, the target for his return was always between two and three weeks. Boone said he knew the star infielder was ready to go after he watched him take some swings on Thursday.

"The work he's been able to do and then on the off day, I was actually out shagging when he and Giancarlo [Stanton] were hitting off the high velocity and breaking ball machines out on the field. He looked great," Boone said. "I think he was confident in his head as of a couple of days ago that he was ready, but we wanted to make sure that he at least saw some live pitching."

If Thursday's swings weren't enough of an indication, LeMahieu was able to step in against live pitching on Friday at the Bombers' alternate site. Boone said he had about five at-bats and when everything went well, he knew for certain that it was time.

Before his injury, LeMahieu started the season with the best batting average in the American League, hitting .411 (30-for-73) with eight multi-hit games. As Stanton, Aaron Judge, Gleyber Torres and more remain on the shelf, LeMahieu's addition to New York's lineup could be the jolt on offense they need to break out of an ongoing slump.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees