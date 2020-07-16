Yankees' DJ LeMahieu Expected To Return From COVID-19 This Week

NEW YORK – Earlier this week, when asked if it was possible that DJ LeMahieu would rejoin the Yankees soon, Aaron Boone allowed a smile to creep across his face.

"Maybe," he said.

As it turns out, the Yankees' best hitter from a year ago may be back in pinstripes sooner than anyone had imagined.

DJ LeMahieu is expected to be back with the club this week at Yankees' Summer Camp, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

LeMahieu has been absent for the entirety of training camp up to this point after testing positive for COVID-19. The infielder was asymptomatic and had received his positive diagnosis prior to his return to New York City for Spring Training's reboot.

New York's second baseman – who finished fourth in the race for American League Most Valuable Player last season – isn't the only player in the Yankees organization to contract the coronavirus recently.

Right-hander Luis Cessa also tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the conception of Spring Training 2.0, exhibiting mild symptoms. Closer Aroldis Chapman has experienced mild symptoms of the coronavirus as well – while Cessa had yet to report to Yankees' camp, Chapman learned he had contracted the virus after having spent multiple days at Yankee Stadium working out with his teammates.

Boone confirmed over this past weekend that Chapman is no longer present at camp and will be gone for the "foreseeable future." The organization has not announced any other positive diagnoses among players, coaches or staff since then.

The Yankees are scheduled to open its 60-game season on July 23, giving LeMahieu one week to return to camp and build up in order to be available for Opening Day. If he hopes to suit up and take the field in Nationals Park on the first night of the season, the sooner he is able to arrive at Yankee Stadium and begin getting in-game reps in intrasquads – and eventually exhibition games – the better.

When asked on Tuesday exactly how much baseball activity LeMahieu has been able to take part in while recovering from the virus, Boone said he won't be starting from "zero" once he returns to the field with his teammates, but chose not to divulge any other details.

"I don't want to get too much into commenting on them while they're away with COVID," he said.

In his first season with the Yankees last year, LeMahieu led the Bombers' high-octane offense in practically every offensive category. He posted a .327 batting average, scored 109 runs, drove in 102 and compiled 197 total base hits (including 27 home runs).

