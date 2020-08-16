Yankees DJ LeMahieu Leaves Game With Sprained Left Thumb

NEW YORK — Yankees' second baseman DJ LeMahieu was taken out of Saturday night's game in the sixth inning after spraining his left thumb. The team announced he will undergo imaging on the injury.

New York's leadoff man—leading the American League with a .411 batting average—grabbed at his left hand after swinging and missing on a 1-0 pitch in the fourth inning.

He was checked out by Yankees' manager Aaron Boone and a team trainer and initially stayed in the game. LeMahieu went on to ground out to second base.

Between innings, Boone jogged out to the infield where LeMahieu and several Yankees had congregated. After a brief discussion, LeMahieu returned to his position where he stood for the fifth frame.

As New York came to bat in the sixth, and after briefly disappearing into the clubhouse, Boone motioned to utilityman Tyler Wade in the Yankees' dugout. Wade came in to replace LeMahieu at second base the next half inning.

LeMahieu was New York's most indispensable player a year ago. En route to finishing fourth in the race for American League Most Valuable Player, LeMahieu hit .327 with 26 home runs and 102 RBI. Further, while the Yankees were plagued injuries, LeMahieu was consistent, durable and versatile, playing in 145 games and spending time at three different defensive positions.

He had picked up right where he left off this summer, even after recuperating from a case of the coronavirus. In his first 18 games entering play Saturday, LeMahieu was hitting .429 (30-for-40).

Sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton both were placed on the 10-Day Injured List. Judge has a mild right calf sprain while Stanton has a Grade 1 left hamstring strain.

