DJ LeMahieu Would Love to Stick Around, Striving For Another Impact Season in a Contract Year

TAMPA, Fla. – Just over four months ago, DJ LeMahieu capped off arguably the best season of his career with an iconic moment.

It was Game 6 of the American League Championship Series in Houston. As the Yankees' season dwindled down to two outs remaining, LeMahieu delivered a clutch two-run home run to tie the game. It had the makings of a storybook moment, the kind of turning point the Yankees needed to revitalize their hopes of advancing to the World Series.

Moments later, however, Jose Altuve sent New York home with his now infamous walk-off homer off Aroldis Chapman. Just like that, the Yankees season was over.

"Went from I thought we were going to win the World Series to being in the locker room real quick," LeMahieu said, recalling the heartbreaking turn of events. "It was a tough loss and I think it makes me even more excited to be here starting spring training again."

LeMahieu's heroics were overshadowed last October, but as the three-time All-Star heads into a contract year with the Yankees, perhaps his home run in the ALCS was the beginning of a storybook ending after all.

Among all the players that made the New York Yankees so potent in 2019, LeMahieu was integral on both sides of the ball.

READ: Updates from Spring Training on injuries to Aaron Judge and Luis Severino

The 31-year-old finished fourth in the AL Most Valuable Player race, won a Silver Slugger at second base and hit .327 while mashing 26 home runs and driving in 102. He even set a new career high in WAR (6.0), the highest among anyone on the Yankees last season.

Further, he was virtually unstoppable with runners in scoring position, posting a .389 average (49-for-126) with an OPS of 1.017 in 145 plate appearances.

"I work really hard to have seasons like that and impact teams like that," LeMahieu explained. "I never knew if it was possible to be that kind of impact, but I always strive for it. So I guess going into this year, staying within myself and keep striving."

On defense, while the Yankees experienced an unprecedented, record-high barrage of injuries, LeMahieu's reliability and versatility with his glove were indispensable as the Yankees marched to 103 regular season wins.

LeMahieu played three positions in 2019, finding a home at second base while sliding over to third and first seamlessly when called upon.

Heading into 2020, Yankees' skipper Aaron Boone plans to utilize LeMahieu in a similar fashion – although barring injuries, you'll generally find him positioned at second base.

"I think it'll be a lot more second base, but I still would view a possible start or two a week at third possibly," Boone spelled out. "Possibly some end game situations where we pinch run or something you can see him move to first or third. So, I do think that’s very much in play. The bulk of his starts much more so than last year will probably be at second."

Attempting to replicate an MVP-caliber season is enough pressure as it is, but the two-year contract LeMahieu signed with the Bombers after the 2018 campaign will expire at the conclusion of this season.

To LeMahieu, who spent seven-consecutive years with the Colorado Rockies prior to his Yankees debut, sticking around in the Big Apple is his preference.

"Obviously, I'd love to be here," LeMahieu said, singling out New York's big stage as one of the reasons he enjoys playing with the Bombers.

He revealed, however, that the club has yet to engage in any talks regarding an extension.

For a player who isn't particularly vocal in the clubhouse, Boone pinpointed LeMahieu's ability to lead by example as one of the reasons why he's thrilled to have him in pinstripes.

"There's just something a little bit different that he brings to the room that I think guys are drawn to, you know?" Boone described, walking through LeMahieu's efficiency and work ethic. "Again, even though he’s not the most vocal guy, I think guys look up to him and enjoy him. He as much as anyone on our team likes to play the game."

Heading into exhibition games this weekend with a healthy infield and phenom Gleyber Torres moving over to shortstop full time – as Didi Gregorius' Yankees tenure came to a close this offseason – LeMahieu can focus on his own preparation rather than constantly adjusting to his team's needs.

DJ LeMahieu watching his opposite-field homer soar over the fence at Minute Maid Park in Houston, knotting Game 6 of the ALCS at 4-4. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

His game-tying blast in the ALCS last October was the finale of a memorable first act with New York. This time next year, LeMahieu could either be starting off a new contract with the Bombers or donning another team's threads at Spring Training.

It may be on the basis of speculation, but if he was capable of producing such elite numbers this past season – while juggling three positions and picking up the slack for his injured teammates – who knows what he'll accomplish in 2020.

At this point in time, however, LeMahieu isn't worried about the bigger picture. He has no specific goals in mind beyond being himself and working hard at the ballpark each and every day.

If he can play his game, the storybook moments will follow.

"I think I get in trouble, especially, if I try to do too much," he said. "So just kind of stay within myself and I did a really good job of that last year and the results happened. For me, I'm not trying to do anything, I should just be myself and everything takes care of itself."

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripe’s coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees