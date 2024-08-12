Do The Yankees Have Multiple AL Rookie of The Year Candidates?
With a majority of the hype surrounding New York Yankees' electric starter Luis Gil, the Bronx Bombers might actually have two AL Rookie of the Year candidates on their roster.
Despite a rough patch in three straight starts from June 20-July 2, Gil has gotten back on track to post a 1.93 ERA in his last 28 innings (five starts). This has put his name back atop the list as a possibility to capture the Rookie of the Year Award.
On the season, Gil, who is 26-years-old, is 12-5 with a 3.06 ERA, a 1.11 WHIP and 138 strikeouts in a career-high 117.2 innings (22 starts).
However, don't count out the hard-throwing righty's emerging battery mate, Austin Wells, who has been quite impressive since assuming a larger role as the Yankees' starting catcher after Jose Trevino went down with a calf strain prior to the All-Star break.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone was searching for a true cleanup hitter to protect superstar Juan Soto and AL MVP favorite Aaron Judge following the loss of Giancarlo Stanton, who landed on the IL on June 23 with a left hamstring strain, which forced him to miss over a month of action.
Surprisingly enough, Boone opted to try out Wells in the No. 4 hole against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 20, and he has been flourishing ever since. In 14 games in the cleanup spot, Wells is slashing .362/.426/.552 with a .978 OPS, two home runs and 13 RBIs.
The 25-year-old is hitting .251/.344/.417 with a .761 OPS, eight homers and 33 RBIs in 80 games, and is looking like one of the best offensive catchers in all of baseball.
And although Trevino recently began a rehab assignment, it's hard to envision the Yankees taking Wells out of the lineup given his strong play.
Behind the plate, Wells' defensive numbers are more than solid, as he ranks fifth in MLB with seven catcher framing runs, per Baseball Savant. While his catcher's caught stealing is 44th in the league with -1, Trevino has been worse with -3. Wells also has 10 defensive runs saved as a backstop this season.
After a nightmare month between mid-June and mid-July, the Yankees have gone 14-10 in their last 24 games and are 12-9 since the All-Star break.
New York is tied for first-place in the AL East with the Baltimore Orioles and they're the only two clubs with 70 wins out of 30 teams.
Gil and Wells have both played big roles in putting the Yankees' season back on course. At this point, they each look like candidates that are deserving of the AL Rookie of the Year Award if they keep up this trajectory down the stretch.