Dodgers Reportedly DFA Ex-Yankees Hurler; Should New York Reunite?
The Los Angeles Dodgers certainly had a busy trade deadline.
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline passed on Tuesday night and the Dodgers went all in. Los Angeles made a plethora of moves and acquired Jack Flaherty, Tommy Edman, and Michael Kopech among others.
Because of the Dodgers' flurry of moves, they had to make some subtractions as well. Los Angeles reportedly designated former New York Yankees hurler Nick Ramirez in the process, according to MLB Trade Rumors' Mark Polishuk.
"After a busy deadline day, the Dodgers cleared some space on the 40-man roster by designating left-hander Nick Ramirez and right-hander Gus Varland for assignment," Polishuk said. "Ramirez has previously been outrighted in his career, so if he clears waivers, he can opt to reject another outright assignment in favor of free agency.
"Ramirez came to L.A. in a trade from the Yankees back in early April, and he has a 6.35 ERA over 11 1/3 innings this season amidst several trips back and forth from the majors and Triple-A Oklahoma City. Because he has been recalled the maximum five times from the minors, Ramirez no longer be sent down again without first clearing outright waivers, so the Dodgers may be parting ways entirely by simply pursuing a DFA route."
Ramirez spent the 2023 season with the Yankees and shined with a 2.66 ERA in 32 appearances. New York still could use another lefty in the bullpen and now Ramirez is available for cheap. All the Yankees would have to do is place a waiver claim and add him to the 40-man roster or if he goes unclaimed, make a move in free agency, Why not reunite at a low cost?
