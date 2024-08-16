Dodgers Surprisingly Called Option To Sign Yankees Star, Per Insider
The New York Yankees are just a few months away from having to make an extremely difficult decision.
New York made arguably the best move of the offseason last year by acquiring superstar slugger Juan Soto in a trade with the San Diego Padres. He has been everything the Yankees could've hoped for and has completely transformed New York's offense.
The Yankees would love to keep him forever, but he will be a free agent at the end of the season and there surely will be competition for his services. The New York Post's Jon Heyman even listed the Los Angeles Dodgers as one of the top options to land Soto.
Heyman put together a list of the 10 most likely candidates to sign Soto and had the Dodgers at No. 3 just behind the Yankees and New York Mets. The veteran insider gave the Dodgers 15-to-1 odds to land the superstar slugger in free agency.
A move to Los Angeles surely would be a shock. The Dodgers already have one of the most expensive rosters in baseball and committed over $1 billion in spending last offseason. If the Dodgers somehow can find a way to make the money work and pair Soto with Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts, that would be dangerous for opposing teams.
The Yankees have the money needed to afford Soto and it would be a real disappointment if they were unable to do so. There will be competition, but the Yankees should still get a deal done.
