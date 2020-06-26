What Shortened 60-Game Season Means For Domingo Germán's Suspension

Yankees' right-hander Domingo Germán will be sidelined for the entirety of this summer's truncated regular season as he finishes serving his suspension for violating MLB's domestic violence policy.

Germán was handed down an 81-game ban in January, retroactive to September 19, when he was initially placed on administrative leave. After sitting out 18 games last fall (including the final nine contests of the regular season and all of New York's two playoff series), the right-hander has 63 games left.

Had the novel coronavirus pandemic never occurred, Germán would have been eligible to return as early as June 5. Now, Germán won't be able to rejoin the Bombers pitching staff until the postseason. That is, if New York advances that far and plays past three playoff games.

Germán's 81-game suspension is the fourth-longest punishment under Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

The 27-year-old emerged last spring as one of the Yankees' best starting pitchers. Germán led the club with 18 victories across 27 appearances (24 games started). Through 143 frames, the right-hander posted a 4.03 ERA with 153 punch outs, finishing the season with a 1.9 WAR (0.3 behind James Paxton for the most on the starting rotation).

His .818 win-loss percentage – with an 18-4 record – was tops in all of Major League Baseball.

With Germán out for the entire regular season, albeit a short one, skipper Aaron Boone can begin to iron out how he plans on filling in the final spots of the Bombers' rotation. With Paxton "ready to go," Masahiro Tanaka, J.A. Happ and Jordan Montgomery will likely join new ace Gerrit Cole should New York use a five-man staff.

Jonathan Loiasiga, along with phenoms Deivi Garcia, Clarke Schmidt and Mike King, could be potential starting pitchers to toe the rubber in pinstripes as well.

