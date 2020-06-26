InsideThePinstripes
Top Stories
News

What Shortened 60-Game Season Means For Domingo Germán's Suspension

Max Goodman

Yankees' right-hander Domingo Germán will be sidelined for the entirety of this summer's truncated regular season as he finishes serving his suspension for violating MLB's domestic violence policy.

Germán was handed down an 81-game ban in January, retroactive to September 19, when he was initially placed on administrative leave. After sitting out 18 games last fall (including the final nine contests of the regular season and all of New York's two playoff series), the right-hander has 63 games left. 

Had the novel coronavirus pandemic never occurred, Germán would have been eligible to return as early as June 5. Now, Germán won't be able to rejoin the Bombers pitching staff until the postseason. That is, if New York advances that far and plays past three playoff games.

Germán's 81-game suspension is the fourth-longest punishment under Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

The 27-year-old emerged last spring as one of the Yankees' best starting pitchers. Germán led the club with 18 victories across 27 appearances (24 games started). Through 143 frames, the right-hander posted a 4.03 ERA with 153 punch outs, finishing the season with a 1.9 WAR (0.3 behind James Paxton for the most on the starting rotation). 

His .818 win-loss percentage – with an 18-4 record – was tops in all of Major League Baseball. 

With Germán out for the entire regular season, albeit a short one, skipper Aaron Boone can begin to iron out how he plans on filling in the final spots of the Bombers' rotation. With Paxton "ready to go," Masahiro Tanaka, J.A. Happ and Jordan Montgomery will likely join new ace Gerrit Cole should New York use a five-man staff.

Jonathan Loiasiga, along with phenoms Deivi Garcia, Clarke Schmidt and Mike King, could be potential starting pitchers to toe the rubber in pinstripes as well. 

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chad Bettis Announces Retirement from Major League Baseball

Chad Bettis, who signed with the New York Yankees during Spring Training, has announced his retirement from MLB. The right-hander battled cancer a few years ago

Max Goodman

Yankees Sign First-Round Pick Austin Wells

Austin Well, first-round pick from the 2020 MLB Draft, has signed with the New York Yankees. Read for more on the deal for the catcher out of Arizona

Max Goodman

New York Yankees Stars React to Return of Major League Baseball

With news of Major League Baseball's return amid the COVID-19 pandemic, players took to social media. Here's what Yankees stars posted, showing their excitement

Max Goodman

Exclusive Video, Timeless Stories from Babe Ruth Day in 1947 Brought to Life with New York Sports Tours Virtual Experience

Watch exclusive footage from Babe Ruth Day in 1947 and listen to timeless stories from those in attendance with this New York Sports Tours virtual experience

Max Goodman

Ken Griffey Jr. Reveals the Source of his Hatred for the New York Yankees

Ken Griffey Jr. revealed why he hates the Yankees in the documentary 'Junior.' Here's why the Hall of Famer never wanted to play in New York

Max Goodman

Yankees' Aaron Hicks Will Be 'Ready to Play' in July

Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks, who has been recovering from Tommy John surgery this offseason, confirmed he will be ready to play for New York in July

Max Goodman

Report: Several Yankees Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic is directly impacting the New York Yankees once again. Four members of the organization have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19

Max Goodman

Yankees, Mets to Resume Spring Training in New York

After an influx of COVID-19 cases at MLB facilities in Florida, the Yankees and Mets will be resuming Spring Training in New York according to Governor Cuomo

Max Goodman

Negotiations Aside, COVID-19 May Inevitably Shut Down Season Before It Starts

Major League Baseball players and staff have tested positive for COVID-19. The coronavirus pandemic, rather than negotiations, could prevent the 2020 season

Max Goodman

Yankees' President Randy Levine: Commissioner Manfred Should Say 'We're Finished Talking About the Number of Games'

President of the New York Yankees Randy Levine gave his take on the negotiations between MLB and the MLBPA, giving advice to commissioner Rob Manfred

Max Goodman